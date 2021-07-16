Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

T-Mobile boasts of progress against spam calls

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/16/2021
Comment (0)

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Spoofers beware. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced a key milestone in protecting consumers from scammers and making Caller ID even more trusted. Along with a premier group of technology companies, messaging industry stakeholders and voice service providers including First Orion, CTIA, Everbridge, iconectiv, NetNumber, Numeracle, and Twilio, the Un-carrier completed what is believed to be the first ever wireless call to combine authenticated Caller ID and Rich Call Data (RCD), powered by the STIR/SHAKEN framework and protocols. With this important step forward for the industry, the job of scammers and spammers will soon be even harder.

"The ability to deliver RCD to mobile devices is a key tool in the battle against scammers as it increases consumer trust in knowing who is calling them and why," said Abdul Saad, CTO of T-Mobile. "This proof-of-concept shows that by working together as an industry we can make sure that legal, critical, and wanted calls are delivered with a high level of consumer confidence."

Recent reports indicate U.S. consumers are on pace to receive more than 52 billion robocalls this year. With all those unwanted and unknown callers, it's no surprise that 80% of Americans say they don't generally answer their cellphone when an unknown number calls. But that also means that important phone calls, like from the bank, the kid's school or the pharmacy – that could show up as unknown numbers – also get missed. RCD for mobile calls is an important step towards solving this issue.

With RCD, you will get a consumer-friendly, recognizable display on the Caller ID - in most cases a brand's logo – that indicate the call is from a trusted source. You know if it's your bank, your pharmacy, or your doctor's office calling and can decide when to pick up. When widely used, RCD will empower consumers with more call information, so they can make the right choices in the moment, stay safe from spam and scammers, and still get important calls.

Unlike traditional Caller ID that is pulled from third-party databases by the receiving end of the call, RCD is delivered straight from the organization that is calling. And because RCD is part of the STIR/SHAKEN framework, the information cannot be displayed unless it gets authenticated properly by the network. This give organizations greater control over how their branding and call intent is received by those they are calling, and it means that recipients know exactly who is calling and even why they are calling, with a high degree of trust.

T-Mobile is in a unique position to deliver RCD. Today, 100% of calls originating from the T-Mobile network are STIR/SHAKEN authenticated and T-Mobile has completed 100% of its industry-wide STIR/SHAKEN deployment. T-Mobile was the first to work with all major network providers. T-Mobile is verifying 257 million calls every day to help keep customers across the industry safe from spoofing.

The history-making call was completed on T-Mobile's voice network using First Orion technology, interfacing with Everbridge, NetNumber, Numeracle, Twilio, and iconectiv.

T-Mobile

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
July 22, 2021 Unlocking Enterprise Growth with 5G
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3E-Architecture Helps Operators Towards a Value-Centric 5G Evolution By ZTE
AI and Reinforcement Learning Can Help Optimize Massive MIMO Performance By Cellwize
CSPs Can Use AI to Simplify Operations By Adaora Okeleke, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations and IT, Omdia
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Digital Innovation Is Fueling the New Digital Economy By Huawei
Radio Composer: Intelligent Orchestration of User and Network By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By Peter Rysavy, President of Rysavy Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE