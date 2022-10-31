Skyworth, NetRange make an RDK connection

HAMBURG, Germany – NetRange MMH GmbH ('NetRange'), an ACCESS company and a global provider of white-labelled, turnkey Smart TV and OTT ecosystems, and Skyworth Digital Technology, today announced that the NetRange Smart TV Portal for RDK and the NetFront Browser BE have been selected to provide global content services through Skyworth RDK set-top boxes. RDK is a powerful open source software platform for set-top boxes and smart TVs being adopted by many of the world's largest TV operators.

NetRange Smart TV Portals and App Stores provide the simplest route for broadcasters, operators, content creators, TV and set-top box manufacturers and media and entertainment distributors to ride the connected and smart TV wave. The NetRange service portfolio covers all necessary process stages: business model, UI design and concept, backend development and construction, integration of the portal with the Content Management System (CMS) and hardware, and finally, live operation. NetRange provides continuous portal development and maintenance as well as the expansion of its worldwide content portfolio. NetRange portals and ecosystems can be run as global solutions or designed for specific countries. The NetRange Smart TV Portal for RDK has been designed to bring a world of content to the powerful and highly customisable environment that many operators value so highly.

Skyworth Digital Technology