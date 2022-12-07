Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

Plume expands exec team

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/12/2022
Comment (0)

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Plume, the personalized communications services pioneer, today announced that it has appointed three new executives to its leadership team: Iman Abbasi as Chief Human Resources Officer, Shari Piré as Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer, and Kiran Edara as Chief Development Officer. These senior level appointments enhance Plume's executive team as the company continues to scale its global footprint of over 41 million locations and expands its market leadership position globally.

About Iman Abbasi

Abbasi most recently was Chief Human Resources Officer at Symbotic where she spearheaded the growth and scalability of the business through Talent Acquisition, Talent Development, Rewards, Benefits, Policies, Culture, and Employee Engagement. Prior to that, she was at LexisNexis Risk Solutions (NYSE: RELX), where she worked as VP of HR and before that, she was VP of HR at Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI).

About Shari Piré

Piré has been a trusted legal advisor for 20+ years, including at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in New York City and Paris, along with Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, where she represented public and private companies and their owners on “bet-the-company” M&A transactions. Before Plume, Piré was Chief Legal Officer & Global Head of Sustainability at Cognate BioServices, a cell and gene therapy CDMO. Piré serves on the board of directors of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL).

About Kiran Edara

Edara has more than 25 years of software development experience, including ten years at Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and ten years at Motorola Mobility LLC, a Lenovo Company (OTC: LNVGY). He also holds over 60 granted patents. Most recently, Edara served as Director of Software Development/GM Connectivity Services, EC2 Edge at Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). Prior to that, he held the roles of Senior Software Development Engineer, Software Development Manager, and Senior Software Development Manager at Amazon Lab126.

Read the full announcement here.

Plume

