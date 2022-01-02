OpenVault names chief strategy officer

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Joe Lancaster, Ph.D., whose leadership in network automation and streaming telemetry helped VelociData move into some of the largest Tier 1 broadband markets in the world, has been named Chief Strategy Officer at OpenVault.

Lancaster, who had held the Chief Strategy Officer position at VelociData prior to the company's acquisition by OpenVault, will be responsible for aligning OpenVault's research and development efforts to create products and solutions that can improve how broadband providers manage and monetize networks.

A 10-year veteran of VelociData, Lancaster had joined the company as hardware and systems engineering manager and was given progressively more responsibility for overseeing products and architectures. As a graduate research fellow at Washington University in St. Louis he developed novel methods to improve the performance of applications running on heterogeneous computer platforms. Lancaster holds a Ph.D. from the university.

OpenVault