New OpenVault patent targets in-home network optimization

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – OpenVault, a market-leading source of revenue and network optimization solutions and data-driven actionable broadband industry analytics, today announced that it recently was awarded a patent for techniques that can help broadband operators diagnose and automatically remediate issues in subscriber Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.

U.S. Patent No. 11,477.072, "System and Method for Prescriptive Diagnostics and Optimization of Client Networks," provides capabilities that give operators a full view of the elements that contribute to the consumer experience – including subscriber networks, connected devices, customer premises equipment, access networks, and services – to enable proactive operational optimization.

The patent describes automated services that can view the health of subscribers' networks via Technical Report 069 (TR-069) protocol and Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) data, analyze the devices using the subscriber modem, and display current conditions of multiple levels of the subscriber network on a connected diagnostics dashboard.

OpenVault is showcasing the ability of its products to increase revenue and ARPU, improve network management, and slash time and costs while increasing customer satisfaction at Andina Link in Cartagena, Columbia through March 9 and at Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies in Denver March 14-15.

