OSS/BSS/CX

Neustar to be acquired by TransUnion

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/14/2021
Comment (0)

CHICAGO – TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Neustar, a premier identity resolution company with leading solutions in Marketing, Fraud and Communications, from a private investment group led by Golden Gate Capital and with minority participation by GIC. The acquisition expands TransUnion's powerful digital identity capabilities through the addition of Neustar's distinctive data and analytics, enabling consumers and businesses to transact online with greater confidence.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Neustar is expected to generate approximately $575 million of revenue and $115 million of Adjusted EBITDA in 2021. After integrating Neustar, TransUnion expects to accelerate growth through both material revenue synergies and increased participation in the fast-growing digital marketing and identity fraud marketplaces. The company anticipates material cost synergies from the combined companies, and expects the transaction to be accretive to Adjusted Diluted EPS beginning in 2023.

"The credit information and analytics that TransUnion provides make trust possible between consumers and businesses. As digital commerce continues to grow globally, TransUnion's powerful digital identity assets, enhanced by Neustar's distinctive data and digital resolution capabilities, will enable safer and more personalized online experiences for consumers and businesses," said Chris Cartwright, President and CEO of TransUnion.

The acquisition advances TransUnion's strategy to diversify from its core credit solutions with complementary digital marketing and fraud mitigation capabilities. Neustar's OneID platform will help to unify the digital identity capability TransUnion has built and acquired in recent years including the TLO data assets and fusion platform, the iovation device reputation network and the digital marketing capabilities of Tru Optik, among others.

"TransUnion and Neustar share a similar strategic vision, culture and focus on building innovative identity-based solutions which enable trusted connections between companies and people," said Charlie Gottdiener, President and CEO of Neustar. "The two companies' complementary businesses, products and relationships will offer benefits for our combined customers, employees and other stakeholders across a diverse set of markets."

Rishi Chandna, Managing Director at Golden Gate Capital, said, "Over the last four years, Neustar has meaningfully scaled its core portfolio of solutions, completed strategic investments in its growth platforms and technology, and enhanced its winning culture. We are proud to have partnered with management and the talented Neustar team to execute this successful transformation into a leading provider of identity-driven solutions which leading brands rely on every day to connect with their prospects and customers. We have great respect for TransUnion and are confident they are the right partner for Neustar in its next chapter."

Key Benefits of the Proposed Transaction:

  • The addition of Neustar's talent, data and products will enhance TransUnion's position as a global information and insights company providing diverse, high-growth credit and non-credit solutions at scale.
  • Neustar's OneID identity resolution platform will increase the speed and sophistication of TransUnion's powerful identity-based solutions, strengthening TransUnion's offers across industry verticals in the U.S., as well as global markets in the longer term.
  • The combined company will be well positioned to solve customer and consumer challenges related to identity, leveraging:
    • A powerhouse set of future-forward marketing solutions underpinned by a comprehensive and scaled understanding of identity
    • Enhanced fraud detection and prevention capabilities, using advanced data analytics and online identity behavior insights, to safeguard transactions across a wide range of channels and deliver superior consumer experiences
    • Scaled Communications vertical to serve evolving customer needs
  • Neustar's broad customer base advances TransUnion's diversification into new markets and verticals, and presents significant opportunities for cross-selling and innovation.

​​​​​​Neustar's security business, which is excluded from the transaction, will become a Golden Gate Capital and GIC portfolio company following close.

The transaction consideration is $3.1 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2021 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

TransUnion will host a conference call and webcast today at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the transaction agreement and certain forward-looking information. This session and the accompanying presentation materials may be accessed at www.transunion.com/tru. A replay of the call will also be available at this website following the conclusion of the call.

TransUnion

