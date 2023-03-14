Netcracker expands deal with Charter's business services unit

WALTHAM, Mass. – Netcracker Technology announced today an expanded relationship with Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications and a national provider of scalable, fiber technology solutions. Spectrum Enterprise will serve its customers from a single billing platform and has chosen Netcracker Revenue Management as its solution.

The consolidation onto a single billing platform provides Spectrum Enterprise with operational efficiencies and streamlined change management processes for faster go-to-market support. Customers new to the Netcracker platform will benefit from more detailed invoices that provide greater insight into their products and services.

Read the full announcement here.

Netcracker