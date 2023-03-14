Netcracker expands deal with Charter's business services unit
News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/14/2023
WALTHAM, Mass. – Netcracker Technology announced today an expanded relationship with Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications and a national provider of scalable, fiber technology solutions. Spectrum Enterprise will serve its customers from a single billing platform and has chosen Netcracker Revenue Management as its solution.
The consolidation onto a single billing platform provides Spectrum Enterprise with operational efficiencies and streamlined change management processes for faster go-to-market support. Customers new to the Netcracker platform will benefit from more detailed invoices that provide greater insight into their products and services.
Read the full announcement here.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
After A Succesful Merger Indosat Aspires to Connect 21M Unconnected Indonesians in a Year By Indosat
Ultra-wideband and Multi-antenna Accelerate All Bands to 5G for Higher-Quality All-Scenario Mobile Networks By HuaweiAll Partner Perspectives