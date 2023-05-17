Navigating the fiber landscape: A strategic view on infrastructure monetization

In this podcast episode Paul Barowsky, the Chief Growth Officer at Comviva joins Light Reading contributing editor Sue Marek as they discuss the role of BSS technology in enabling fiber companies to monetize their networks and create sustainable businesses.

Paul emphasizes the importance of automation and simplification of the operators' ability to monetize their networks through BSS solutions. He also talks about the benefits of implementing BSS solutions, including creating pricing and bundling strategies, leveraging AI and machine learning campaigns to promote bundles in real time, and creating creative pricing and bundling models that differentiate the offer.

This podcast is sponsored by Comviva