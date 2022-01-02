Meta Connectivity to shut down Express Wi-Fi program

After more than five years in operation, we are planning to wind down our Express Wi-Fi program.

Together with our partners, we helped expand public Wi-Fi access for people in more than 30 countries via the Express Wi-Fi platform. While we are concluding our work on this program to focus on developing other projects, we remain committed to working with partners across the telecom ecosystem to deliver better connectivity.

Launched in 2016, Express Wi-Fi is a platform developed by Meta Connectivity that has enabled mobile and satellite operators and internet service providers to build, grow and monetize their Wi-Fi businesses in a sustainable and scalable way, while providing their customers with fast, affordable and reliable internet access over Wi-Fi.

As we conclude our work on the program later this year, we'll work closely with Express Wi-Fi partners to minimize impact to their businesses and their customer's connectivity.

Meta Connectivity