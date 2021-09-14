Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

Matrixx CTO: How modern charging, billing unlocks new mobile services

CxO Spotlight Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 9/14/2021
Comment (0)

Marc Price, CTO of Matrixx Software, joins the podcast to explain how operators can rethink traditional mobile pricing models for 5G services. Price recently spoke at Light Reading's BIG 5G Event to discuss new monetization opportunities and the benefits of an open cloud-native network core for 5G.

Price explains how Matrixx is supporting Visible, the MVNO run by Verizon, and why that approach fits a growing market that wants customer service on completely different terms. "It's much more like the Amazon experience. As customers procure a service or want a new feature … it's all done directly through the phone and the service," Price said.

Price also recounts Matrixx's work with Australian service provider Telstra on digital billing services. "Telstra uses Matrixx for the lion share of [Australian] customers, and because of the real-time experience, they realize that there's no reason to separate pre-paid and post-paid customers," said Price. This shift has improved the customer experience, reduced the number of calls to customer service and thereby saved Telstra money, he said.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
