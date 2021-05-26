Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

Long after bust-ups, Amdocs is still turning hair grey at Openet

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 5/26/2021
Comment (0)

When Amdocs bought Openet in August last year, the hair of Niall Norton, its long-time CEO, was completely black, jokes Avishai Sharlin, the division president of Amdocs Technology, to the visible amusement of a greying Norton. "My boss has been very demanding on targets," laughs Norton on a Zoom call with Sharlin and Light Reading.

There is a natural bonhomie between the two men, who have had to forge a relationship despite the constraints of social distancing. "It was the first time in our company's history that we acquired a company without even visiting the people there once," says Sharlin. "I never drank a beer with Niall."

Relations were not always so good between the Israeli buyer and its Irish acquisition. For years, Amdocs had fought Openet in the law courts, alleging the Dublin-based company had ripped off its patents. It really was a David-and-Goliath contest of unequals. Amdocs records sales of about $4 billion annually. Openet, it emerged at the time of the acquisition, makes about $70 million.

Openet's Niall Norton, as he looked in 2017.
Openet's Niall Norton, as he looked in 2017.

Watching the nimble Openet and its impish boss outrun the Israeli software powerhouse had entertainment value, too. Norton's company continued to be a nuisance after a legal settlement in July 2018, when Amdocs "agreed to license certain patents to Openet." For some policy and charging products, there were big operators that simply preferred what Openet had to offer.

A $180 takeover finally eliminated the threat. For customers and those watching, it also prompted concern about the future of Openet within Amdocs. Small, innovative firms do not always thrive under the roof of a giant organization. When acquisitions are plainly about eliminating threats, the prognosis is often bleak.

The dangers of drowsy giants

That Norton is still there, smiling and more grey-haired because of his hours, seems a positive sign of the opposite. Post-takeover, much of his initial effort went into reassuring customers worried about "the giant rolling over in the bed and crushing the midget," he says. It has meant demonstrating that Amdocs and Openet have a shared vision about the future of telecom software and proving that Openet can add some Irish spice to the Amdocs wrap.

Specifically, what Openet has that Amdocs appeared to lack is a best-in-class set of policy and charging tools that customers wanted for their 5G services and have been able to run either on-premises or from the cloud. But Amdocs has also continued to maintain its own policy and charging products following the takeover.

"We kept it as two separate lines," says Sharlin. "There are solutions where we need the complex, very IT-driven offline processes and our products are best in class. It took a lot of years before 4G took over 3G and the same thing will happen with 5G. We see that we have the right solution to support both."

The separate lines might not endure, though. Almost as soon as the takeover was finalized, Openet began working with the policy and charging teams at Amdocs, says Norton. The goal, he explains, is "not so much to kill one product or the other but actually to start thinking about what the product in 2024 needs to look like." At some point in the future, says Sharlin, the market will determine how everything consolidates.

Nor do the differences between Amdocs and Openet mean the Israeli firm has failed to adapt its own products to be what the industry calls "cloud-native." Norton is clearly taken with CatalogONE, a complementary set of IT products for managing new offers and services that checks the cloud-native buzzword and various others. "It is a brilliant product, much better than what we had, and we obviously wanted to jump on board," he says.

Just as Openet's products should sit comfortably next to the much broader Amdocs range, like a popular new kid on the school bus, so the Openet organization has essentially been slotted in – with a few exceptions. "It is partially integrated where it makes sense," says Norton. Collaboration on product requirements for 2024 means "a lot of the big brainy boffins who we don't let out into the sunlight very often" are now working together, he says. Parts of marketing and pre-sales have also been integrated.

Going through the roof

But from a staffing perspective, Openet seems to have grown faster than it would have on its own. Norton says about 170 people, including R&D experts and engineers, have joined his bit of Amdocs since the takeover and that Openet would have "struggled as a standalone company to scale at anything like that level." While its current size was unclear at the time of publication, it had shrunk its workforce from a high of 800 employees to around 530 in March 2019, when Light Reading last caught up with Norton in person at the most recent Mobile World Congress.

Whether revenues are on the rise with headcount is also unclear because Amdocs does not break out Openet results, although Norton insists "the velocity of business has just gone through the roof." Another positive signal came with Amdocs' financial report for the recent second quarter. "We saw continued demand for Openet's 5G charging and policy solutions, which a major Tier 1 operator in the UK recently implemented on AWS public cloud to support its global IT platform," said Shuky Sheffer, the CEO of Amdocs, in his address to analysts.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The cloud, in all its permutations, is a huge subject for Amdocs and Openet, as well as their customers. Sharlin reckons some companies were too willing to embrace the public cloud when technologies were not ready. "Companies that jumped too fast on the cloud without utilizing the option to scale up and down – just onboarding and paying a lot of money – are suffering and to an extent having second thoughts about taking everything to the cloud," he says.

The mission of his company is to ensure products can be deployed in any environment without any customization. "We are there and in production already in a few use cases," he says when asked about Amdocs' state of readiness. "We have nearly 20 new productions heading our way in the coming 12 months or so, and all of them with the mega players of the market."

Business across the whole of Amdocs has been good so far this year. Reporting revenues of more than $1 billion for the second quarter, it boasted like-for-like sales growth of nearly 6%. Pro forma, it now expects a revenue increase of 5% to 8% for the full year. Openet will be a tiny part of that, but one Sharlin is clearly determined to see grow. This time next year, Norton may be lucky to have any hair left at all.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 10, 2021 OTN to Edge, Building Simplified Architecture for premium experience
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
Catching the 5G Train With CI/CD Services By Thomas George, Portfolio manager, Nokia and Santosh Shingate, Pre Sales manager, Nokia
Get Cloud-Native Voice Up and Running Quickly With Engineered Systems By Joachim Ungruh, Core Portfolio Management Leader, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE