Liberty Latin American teams with Plume in Puerto Rico

AMSTERDAM – Liberty Latin America (LLA) and Plume, the personalized communications services pioneer, today announced a strategic partnership to bring new digital subscriber services to Puerto Rico, with the launch of the new 'WOWfi powered by Plume HomePass' service to consumers throughout the island. The launch includes the deployment of Plume's comprehensive SaaS Experience Platform—including Plume's HomePass Smart Home Services suite and Haystack Support and Operations suite—which leverages the OpenSync open-source silicon-to-cloud framework.

This partnership represents a major deployment of Plume's services in the Latin American region, building on its global footprint of over 350 service provider customers and more than 43 million locations (homes and small businesses). Liberty Puerto Rico's broadband subscribers will have access to Plume's cloud services that bring unprecedented personalization and control to their smart homes, including flawless adaptive WiFi, robust cybersecurity, presence detection, and advanced user controls—all delivered through the highest-rated smart home services application, the HomePass app.

The collaboration includes the adoption and integration of OpenSync into Liberty Puerto Rico's gateways provided by Adtran, CommScope, and Sercomm enabling subscribers' services to be upgraded in the field instantaneously and at a massive scale. Furthermore, integration of Plume's services ensures Liberty Puerto Rico will have access to Plume's sophisticated, data-driven, and proactive support apps, services, and dashboards to bring unrivaled insight to enable proactive customer support and total experience management.

WOWfi powered by Plume HomePass offers an expanding suite of Smart Home Services that can be self-installed in minutes, enabling Liberty Puerto Rico to massively reduce customer support costs.

Read the full announcement here.

