Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

Japan's messaging Battle Royale pits telco RCS against Line

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 3/30/2021
Comment (0)

Share price charts for Internet companies usually have the trajectory of a climber's ascent up Everest. Not for Japan's Z Holdings, whose trips and dips since October have wiped about 27% off the stock.

Line, the WhatsApp equivalent it owns, gave up on providing forecasts last October, blaming "a level of uncertainty within the mobile applications market for smartphones and other mobile devices." Last week it became embroiled in a data privacy dispute after technicians at a Chinese affiliate were revealed to have inappropriately accessed customer data. Japan's government this week suspended its use of the app, according to a Reuters report.

Share price for Z Holdings in last year (Japanese yen)
Source: Google Finance.
Source: Google Finance.

That all sounds like a boon for Plus Message, a Japanese telco effort to fight Internet messaging on its own turf. Launched as a cross-carrier service in 2018, the Plus Message app boasts the sort of features and functionality that any Line or WhatsApp customer would take for granted. It relies on RCS, a platform backed by the GSM Association, the telco lobby group, and previously dismissed by various analysts as another ill-fated, undignified attempt by operators to claw back territory lost to Internet firms. Synchronoss, a US provider of telco software, is helping NTT DoCoMo, KDDI and SoftBank with the plumbing.

Outside Japan, RCS, it would not be unfair to say, has been something of a dud. It first surfaced in 2012, when the GSMA was marketing it under the Joyn brand. The hope was that operators like Vodafone, an enthusiast in 2012, would use RCS to create all sorts of interoperable multimedia features à la WhatsApp. Fast forward nine years and Vodafone's share price has lost a quarter of its value, while Facebook, WhatsApp's owner, is worth nine times as much.

But circumstances in Japan may be fortuitous. For starters, it is one of the few countries where there has been a concerted RCS push by all the major operators. Even before the current backlash, Line was distributing a much higher volume of spam than WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger, says Anthony Socci, the president of Synchronoss International, who worked on the Plus Message rollout. At the same time, Japan's operators have already established a solid reputation as trustworthy service providers, perhaps a better one than telcos have in most other countries.

Ups and downs

Still, it is hard to view Plus Message as an unqualified success so far. At 20 million, according to Socci, its base of users sounds impressively large. To put that in a Japanese context, DoCoMo currently serves around 80 million mobile subscribers. There is, however, not much evidence that Plus Message has had any positive impact on telco revenues.

Nor does it appear to have slowed down Line, whose ultimate parents, interestingly enough, include SoftBank (always one for betting on multiple horses). Since the end of its 2017 fiscal year, the Internet firm has picked up another 13 million Japanese customers, giving it 86 million in total. Revenues, including its interests in Indonesia, Taiwan and Thailand, rose more than 12% year-on-year in the recent third quarter, to 62.9 billion Japanese yen ($570 million). The black mark is a net loss that widened by 12.5%, to JPY11.3 billion ($100 million), ignoring one-offs that made the loss even bigger.

As Socci sees it, the real Plus Message opportunity lies in so-called application-to-person (or A2P) messaging, whereby companies send promotions and offers directly to consumers using the RCS facility (or, as the operators call it, RBM, for RCS business messaging). A2P seems responsible for revenue growth at Line as well as most of that unwelcome spam. If operators judge the balance correctly, they could profit.

Some of the indicators are encouraging. "Consumers open about 85% of those RCS messages and click-through rates are about 60% more than on email or SMS, which is something a business is very interested in," says Socci. Click-through rates for direct mail are as low as 3% and for mobile banner ads they are now down at 0.001%, he reckons.

But unless operators can generate new revenues in this A2P market, their RCS deployments may seem like mere system upgrades rather than anything to wow investors. "There's quite a lot of 'RCS-in-name-only,' especially where there's been a technical SMS server replacement with an IP/IMS version," said Dean Bubley, an analyst with Disruptive Wireless, in a messaging exchange with Light Reading that did not involve RCS or Line. IP/IMS refers to the Internet Protocol and Internet Protocol Multimedia Subsystem technologies that underpin RCS.

Figures shared by Socci back up that downbeat assessment. Citing GSMA numbers, he says there are today more than 353 million monthly active users of RCS worldwide. "The service you are using for text messaging might have RCS in the background," says Socci. Despite those usage numbers, no operator has been able to toast RCS for reviving its fortunes, and few have sounded very excited about it for several years.

"A significant amount of uncertainty persists regarding RCS," said Analysys Mason, a consulting and analyst firm, in a research note issued about a year ago. "It is not supported by many operators (there are only four countries in which all major operators have switched on RCS as of 4Q 2019) and it is unclear how long it will take for RCS to be present in a sufficient share of handsets for them to rival OTT alternatives."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Apple's perennial lack of interest in supporting the technology is undoubtedly a problem. In fact, Bubley thinks it may have been the death of a cross-carrier RCS initiative in the US market. "The US operators seem to have pretty much given up on their interoperability platform, I think, not least because Apple is still missing," he told Light Reading.

The unstoppable growth of the Internet platforms is a further sign of weak RCS appeal. Back in April 2013, when Joyn was about a year old, WhatsApp had around 200 million subscribers. Less than a year later, with 465 million, it was acquired by Facebook in a $16 billion deal. Today, there are something like 2 billion users worldwide. "Facebook is the biggest communications provider today in the consumer space and Microsoft and Zoom are in the corporate space," said John Strand, the CEO of the Strand Consult advisory group, on a WhatsApp call.

Share price of Synchronoss in last five years
Source: Google Finance.
Source: Google Finance.

A role in Japan's messaging market has previously been good business for Synchronoss, but it has struggled to maintain messaging revenues. When sales fell 6% last year, to less than $292 million, an $18.8 million drop on the messaging side was largely to blame. Lower spending helped Synchronoss narrow its operating loss to $48 million in 2020, from about $108 million the year before. But breaking even will be tough without growth in sales. Its own share price has witnessed a collapse in recent years, having lost 92% of its value since late 2016.

Line's recent difficulties notwithstanding, few would bet at this stage on a telco messaging victory in Japan. "The day the operators succeed with a solution that kills Line is the day the Japanese stop eating sushi," said Strand.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Online Seminar Series
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
IPv6 Rollout Delivers Myriad Benefits for Networks in China By Huawei
Standards Are the Right Prescription for 5G Healthcare Applications By Huawei
What to Keep in Mind When Considering Offering SD-WAN-as-a-Service By Satish Madiraju, Fortinet
Expert sees a link between connectivity and security in a post-pandemic world By Huawei
Technology to Power an Inclusive Recovery By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Complementary security for Orange's Data and AI Ethics Council By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE