Imagine Communications taps ad-tech CTO

PLANO, Texas – Imagine Communications has appointed seasoned media industry executive Frank Deo to the position of chief technology officer of its ad tech business. In this role, Deo will leverage his proven track record and unique insights into emerging technologies to drive the product development, operations and long-term technology strategy for Imagine's market-leading ad tech portfolio.

Deo brings to Imagine a decades-long career leading product and engineering teams in the media industry, along with extensive experience in addressable advertising, telecommunications, OTT streaming and data analytics systems. Prior to joining Imagine, Deo held executive-level positions at multiple ad tech companies, including 605, Comcast, Cadent and ACTV, where he conceptualized, designed and implemented state-of-the-art Advanced TV advertising solutions.

Read the full press release here.



Imagine Communications