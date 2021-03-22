FCC to begin collecting consumers' broadband experiences

WASHINGTON, DC – The Federal Communications Commission today announced it will begin collecting first-hand accounts on broadband availability and service quality directly from consumers as part of its Broadband Data Collection program. A new webpage, www.fcc.gov/BroadbandData, explains the FCC's program and provides direct links to consumer resources including a new "share your broadband experience" option.

As the Commission develops the tools needed to enhance the accuracy of its existing broadband maps, this new form provides a way for consumers to share their broadband experiences. Stories shared by consumers will help to inform the work of the FCC's cross-agency Broadband Data Task Force.

"Far too many Americans are left behind in access to jobs, education, and healthcare if they do not have access to broadband," said Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. "Collecting data from consumers who are directly affected by the lack of access to broadband will help inform the FCC's mapping efforts and future decisions about where service is needed."

In addition to enabling consumers to share their experiences, the new web page will serve as an informational hub for the Broadband Data Collection program, highlighting milestones and providing updates for consumers, state, local, and Tribal government entities, and other industry stakeholders. The page contains links to reports and educational materials, as well as FCC releases related to the program. Once launched, information about the new Broadband Data Collection reporting systems will also be posted to the page.

