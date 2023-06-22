Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Next-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

Eurobites: KPN snaps up challenger Youfone for €200M

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: EE upgrades for the festival season; Skyvera migrates mystery Eastern European telco to its BSS/OSS; Telenor chooses VoLTE from WG2 for IoT customers.

  • KPN has acquired the Dutch operations of Youfone, a purveyor of mobile and fixed services which already uses KPN's network. Youfone, which claims 540,000 Dutch customers, encompasses several brands, XS4ALL, Solcon and Simyo among them. The deal is worth around €200 million (US$220 million). Based in Rotterdam, Youfone was founded as a privately owned company by Valentijn Rensing in 2008.

    (Source: KPN)
    (Source: KPN)

  • UK mobile operator EE is installing more than 125 network upgrades on temporary 4G and 5G mobile masts at various sites this summer to help meet the extra demand generated by the many music festivals and other events. Those potentially enjoying the beefed-up network include folk braving the Glastonbury Festival, which kicked off on Thursday and is playing host to seven additional masts across its 900-acre site.

  • Skyvera, which is part of Danielle Royston's TelcoDR empire, says it has successfully migrated nearly half a million customers of a "leading" (but unidentified) Eastern European telecom provider to its cloud-native digital BSS/OSS software in just two months. (See TelcoDR to go strictly virtual at MWC 2022 as Ericsson returns.)

  • Telenor has chosen voice-over-LTE technology from Working Group Two (WG2) to provide voice services to its IoT customers for applications such as smart elevators, elderly monitoring and car emergency/helpline calls. WG2's VoLTE technology has been integrated with Telenor's internal systems, as well as to relevant service partners' platforms.

  • Deutsche Telekom's apparent desire not to upset Huawei has drawn fire from Michael Kovrig, the Canadian former diplomat who was held in a Chinese prison for two and a half years seemingly as a political bargaining chip following the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Canada in 2018. Referring to a Light Reading article quoting comments made by Deutsche Telekom CEO Timotheus Höttges, Kovrig tweeted: "DT's Höttges worries that ending the use of #Huawei equipment for national security reasons could result in China retaliating against German companies. Is fear of punishment a sensible, virtuous or courageous basis for doing business?"

  • Airties, the France-based Wi-Fi specialist, has appointed company founder Metin Taskin as co-CEO alongside recently appointed Guillame van Gaver. Prior to his time at Airties, Taskin held various high-level engineering positions at Cisco.

  • BT has landed a new managed Wi-Fi contract with the British Army covering 162 sites across the UK. The five-year deal is intended to pave the way for the rollout of "smart bases" across the country, enabling sites to improve the digital experience for military personnel, enhance security with smart surveillance and intelligent building entry systems, and maximize building occupancy for more efficient energy consumption.

  • Sky has introduced Sky Live to owners of its Sky Glass TVs, a Zoom-like feature that allows them to see and hear family and friends alongside whatever they are watching on their big screen. Sounds like it could have been a winner during the COVID-19 pandemic but, a year or so on, are people still craving this type of online communion?

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
    June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
    July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
    July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Revolutionizing Wireless Networks: The Evolution of Samsung’s vRAN By Sanil Ramachandran, Director of Technology, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America
    New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
    Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
    Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
    Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE