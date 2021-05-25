Dish's Boost offers free plans via government funding

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Starting today, Boost Mobile is helping make broadband access more affordable under the FCC's Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Boost will provide qualifying customers access to free high speed mobile internet via two connectivity options:

Mobile Phone: Customers can take advantage of 35 GB/ month free data and unlimited talk and text on a smartphone. Users who select this option can bring their own device, or purchase a device from the Boost website or their local retail location.

Mobile Hotspot: Customers can purchase a mobile hotspot for a one-time cost of $24.99 and receive 35 GB/ month of high-speed broadband. The hotspot allows for up to 8 devices to be connected simultaneously and is particularly beneficial for home use or families in which multiple members need Internet access.

"The digital divide marks a major class inequity. Financial hardship should not be a barrier to connectivity, particularly given the ever increasing role online access plays in work, school, healthcare and overall productivity," said Stephen Stokols, head of Boost Mobile. "With the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, the FCC and Congress have taken an important step to help bridge the digital divide, and we are proud to play a role in making their vision a reality."

