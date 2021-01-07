Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

Dish's Boost Mobile isn't 'shrinking it' anymore

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 7/1/2021
Comment (0)

Dish Network closed its $1.4 billion purchase of roughly 9 million Boost Mobile-branded prepaid customers from T-Mobile last year. Just days later, it launched a "$hrink-It" customer loyalty program that rewarded long-term customers with discounts.

"The longer you stay, the less you pay," explained Dish's John Swieringa of the program.

But that program is no longer available.

"While we are no longer promoting $hrink It, customers on that plan will stay on it," explained a Dish representative in response to questions from Light Reading. The representative said Boost is currently offering a number of other pricing options, including one for customers who bring their own devices to the operator.

"Our checks indicated that demand for the '$hrink It' plans was low, with customers continuing to mostly demand Boost's unlimited plans," explained analyst Jeffrey Moore of Wave7 Research. Wave7 first reported the disappearance of $hrink It.

The shift by Dish's Boost away from its reward program comes at an important time for the company. Dish's Boost customer base remains on T-Mobile's network as Dish continues to construct its own 5G network. However, T-Mobile has said it plans to shutter its 3G CDMA network by January 1, 2022. That will affect an unspecified portion of Dish's Boost customer base.

As a result, both Boost and T-Mobile are working to swap out customers' older phones with newer ones that can connect to T-Mobile's 4G and 5G networks.

But there are other factors affecting Boost's activities. For example, Dish hired Stephen Stokols, who previously operated the FreedomPop MVNO, late last year as its EVP of Boost Mobile.

During his tenure at Dish, Stokols has been working to position Boost as an innovative provider of services that other wireless companies haven't touched. For example, in recent months Boost has moved to bundle K Health's remote-care service with its flagship unlimited-data plan. The company has also offered privacy products and sports betting options.

Boost's latest effort to stand apart from the pack arrived this week with its announcement that it will sponsor two college basketball stars, twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder. "Boost Mobile is now the first wireless provider to sponsor college athletes directly," the company boasted.

Boost's action comes just hours after NCAA rules went into effect, opening the door for college athletes to sell the rights to their names, images and likenesses for the first time.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Keeping Innovation RuralStar Pro, Connecting the Unconnected By Huawei
Connecting the Unconnected, RuralStar Brings Digital Life to Everyone By Huawei
How Edge Monitoring Will Support Successful 5G Rollout By John English, Director, Marketing & Business Development, Netscout
5G Empowers Smart Healthcare to Fight COVID-19 By Huawei
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE