CSG's Liz Bauer joins TM Forum's Diversity & Inclusion Council

LONDON – CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced Liz Bauer, chief marketing & customer officer, is joining the TM Forum's Diversity & Inclusion Council, which is a global collaboration project that aims to make the telecommunications industry the most diverse and inclusive in the world. Achieving this goal will help accelerate the transformation of the industry itself and underpin its continued success in the digital economy.

As a member of CSG's Executive Governance Committee for Environmental, Social, and Government (ESG) and DE&I, Bauer has been instrumental in establishing the company's diversity and inclusion programs, including the appointment of its first-ever chief diversity officer. Throughout her career, Bauer has led with compassion and empathy to reach across business silos and establish a common purpose, ensuring employees are seen, heard, and inspired to drive growth and further industry innovation. Her business acumen and innovative approach to problem-solving and track record of developing and delivering customer-focused strategic programs will help drive the impact of the Forum's work to advance the telecom industry's inclusion journey and accelerate change.

For more than a decade, CSG has been an active participant in TM Forum activities, including training, compliance, certification and thought leadership. The company is a staunch advocate of TM Forum's standardised frameworks for applications and processes, along with the common nomenclature needed for the industry to communicate and collaborate. The company is also signatory to the TM Forum's Open API Manifesto and the Open Digital Architecture, and COO Ken Kennedy is a member of the TM Forum Beyond Connectivity Board.

