CSG ups Liz Bauer to EVP and chief marketing and customer officer

DENVER – CSG today announced the appointment of one of its top leaders, Liz Bauer, to executive vice president and chief marketing and customer officer. A creative and innovative industry leader, Bauer has been instrumental in developing and growing CSG's business success over the last two decades.

Previously senior vice president, chief investor relations and communications officer, Bauer's influence at CSG has stretched across the company's growth strategy, values-based culture, investor and analyst relations, communications and marketing, and its customer-first business approach.

As chief customer officer, Bauer and her team work side-by-side with CSG's other business functions to deliver a differentiated customer experience, deepen its customer relationships, and win more new business. In addition, in her role as chief marketing officer, Bauer will continue to position and differentiate the CSG brand through multiple channels and stakeholders in the marketplace, with a focus on accelerating growth in existing and new verticals.

In addition to her work at CSG, Bauer is a current member of the World 50 CXO 50 community. She served on the board of the National Investor Relations Institute, the founding board of West Denver Preparatory Charter School and previously chaired the Rocky Mountain WICT Gala.

Bauer is based in and works out of the company's global headquarters in Denver.

