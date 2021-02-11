CSG reups with Dish

DENVER – CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) is transforming the way companies engage with their customers by equipping today's leading brands with future-ready, innovative solutions that drive best-in-class customer experiences. Today CSG announced that DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) has agreed to a multi-year contract extension that will enhance DISH's digital engagement and revenue management operations. For over 25 years, CSG has helped DISH be an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

CSG's end-to-end SaaS platform supports the world's leading global brands, providing them with the efficient, scalable, and flexible solutions they need to monetize and digitally enable extraordinary customer experiences. Recognized as an industry leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management, CSG delivers innovative solutions that put the customer first and helps companies solve their toughest business challenges.

