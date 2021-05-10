CSG plans expansion in India

BANGALORE, INDIA – CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced the continued growth of its workforce in Bangalore, India, the largest office across the more than 20 countries where the company operates. CSG's India technology centers of excellence, employ over 1,500 world class technologists, of which 500 were hired in the last year. The company continues to significantly invest and grow in India with up to 500 new hires to come in the next 18 months. Today, the office serves as a primary center for CSG product development, technology innovation and research.

CSG is reimagining what today's workplace is like and how it should be, for both current employees and new hires. The company's workplace of the future philosophy supports work-life integration and employees' diverse needs, providing flexibility and personal choice so employees can do their best work from anywhere in India.

Today, CSG employees can work from their home offices, one of the CSG offices or a mix of both, letting them flourish in a workspace most conducive to their productivity and supporting each employee's needs. Additionally, the company continues to emphasize and promote personal wellness and well-being by providing the resources and means to enable worldwide collaboration and personal connection across its over 5,000 employees.

CSG's commitment to inspire and deliver impact extends beyond its corporate walls and into the communities where its people live and work.

In India, CSG works with the Udayan Shalini Fellowship Program (USF) and Prerana Nurturing Merit, two local non-governmental organizations (NGOs), to empower women through higher education, mentoring, training and employability. CSG's focus on gender diversity and equitable gender representation in the workplace, has led to over 40% of new hires and 36% of the total CSG India employee base being women. CSG plans to engage with additional NGOs and expand its community partnerships in the future. CSG employees are also encouraged and supported with volunteer paid time off to give back to their communities in ways that are meaningful and impactful to each individual.

Read the full announcement here.

CSG