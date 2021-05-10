Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

CSG plans expansion in India

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/5/2021
Comment (0)

BANGALORE, INDIA – CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced the continued growth of its workforce in Bangalore, India, the largest office across the more than 20 countries where the company operates. CSG's India technology centers of excellence, employ over 1,500 world class technologists, of which 500 were hired in the last year. The company continues to significantly invest and grow in India with up to 500 new hires to come in the next 18 months. Today, the office serves as a primary center for CSG product development, technology innovation and research.

CSG is reimagining what today's workplace is like and how it should be, for both current employees and new hires. The company's workplace of the future philosophy supports work-life integration and employees' diverse needs, providing flexibility and personal choice so employees can do their best work from anywhere in India.

Today, CSG employees can work from their home offices, one of the CSG offices or a mix of both, letting them flourish in a workspace most conducive to their productivity and supporting each employee's needs. Additionally, the company continues to emphasize and promote personal wellness and well-being by providing the resources and means to enable worldwide collaboration and personal connection across its over 5,000 employees.

CSG's commitment to inspire and deliver impact extends beyond its corporate walls and into the communities where its people live and work.

In India, CSG works with the Udayan Shalini Fellowship Program (USF) and Prerana Nurturing Merit, two local non-governmental organizations (NGOs), to empower women through higher education, mentoring, training and employability. CSG's focus on gender diversity and equitable gender representation in the workplace, has led to over 40% of new hires and 36% of the total CSG India employee base being women. CSG plans to engage with additional NGOs and expand its community partnerships in the future. CSG employees are also encouraged and supported with volunteer paid time off to give back to their communities in ways that are meaningful and impactful to each individual.

Read the full announcement here.

CSG

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximise Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
Redefining the Cost Models for APAC Broadband Operators By Kourosh Ghassemi, Omdia
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
Timing and Synchronization Are Key to 5G By Kashif Hussain, Wireless Solutions Director, VIAVI Solutions
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE