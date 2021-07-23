CSG notches Shentel deal

DENVER – CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) empowers today's leading businesses with game-changing communications capabilities that drive extraordinary customer experiences. With enhanced automation and an integrated, future-ready technology stack in mind, Shentel (NASDAQ: SHEN), a leading provider of telecommunications services across the mid-Atlantic United States, today uses CSG's cloud-based Field Service Management solution to accelerate the company's business transformation and deliver critical, high-speed broadband services to rural and underserved markets in the greater mid-Atlantic region. With CSG as the backbone of Shentel's operating support systems, the company has unified its operations to become a nimbler organization that can delight its customers by meeting them at the right time, on the right channels, via the right device.

CSG Field Service Management is a global, award-winning, multi-industry, AWS cloud-based platform that provides a holistic view of field operations. With this solution, field technicians and dispatchers can make informed decisions based on real-time, predictive data and staffing models that offer greater transparency to customers and lead to higher levels of customer satisfaction. These capabilities combined with automated reporting and relevant customer communications help companies create an unparalleled customer experience, while fostering seamless operations for both dispatch and field service employees.

With CSG Field Service Management, Shentel can now:

Achieve operational excellence: Leverage automation and real-time data to optimize everything from one hour appointment windows for customers to job scheduling. Easily manage complex resource profiles, such as skill and license dependencies, to match the right technician with the right job and efficiently manage field workload in real-time. Real-time reporting puts data in the hands of field supervisors to better equip them for boots-on-the-ground decision-making and enhances employee engagement while completing extra jobs per day.

Deliver relevant, proactive customer communications: Keep customers engaged and informed with streamlined appointment selection, dynamic technician ETA notifications and automated communications via the customer's preferred channel of choice. Easily communicate between customers and technicians to create satisfying, collaborative experiences for both parties that reduce missed appointments, lower operating costs and meet the customer at the right time on the right channel via the right device.

CSG Field Service Management is part of the company's end-to-end customer engagement portfolio that provides flexible, personalized customer engagement solutions and a fully integrated approach that differentiates customer experiences in today's digital world. The platform supports hundreds of thousands of field service users every day and is the engine that processes more than 100 million work orders every year for some of the world's largest communications service providers.

