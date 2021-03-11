CSG nets new, expanded deal with Charter

DENVER – CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS), the leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions, today announced a six-year contract renewal and extension with Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR). The deal marks a milestone in the nearly 25-year relationship as CSG's revenue management platform becomes Charter's billing solution of choice for its residential and small and medium business internet, video and landline voice customers.

"CSG's partnership, willingness to innovate at the speed of our business, and operational reliability align well with how we operate," said Cliff Hagan, executive vice president of customer operations, Charter Communications. "Our number one goal is to deliver the best experience for our customers, while also providing the best tools for our employees. CSG's platform helps make both a reality."

Read the full announcement here.

