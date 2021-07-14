Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

CSG deals for Kitewheel

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 7/14/2021
Comment (0)

CSG has notched its second acquisition under CEO Brian Shepherd, and has again broadened its portfolio by hooking up with one of the company's existing technology partners.

This time around, the billing, revenue management and customer service specialist has struck a deal for Kitewheel, a company focused on "customer journey orchestration and analytics." Boiled down, that means services and analytics aimed at improving and accelerating sales and amplifying lead generation, Shepherd explained.

CSG did not disclose the price it paid for Kitewheel, a company with a presence in Boston and London, but confirmed that about 40 people from Kitewheel will be joining CSG.

As it was for CSG's recent acquisition of Tango Telecom, a company focused on 4G and 5G policy control and monetization capabilities, the Kitewheel deal involves a technology partner that CSG had already integrated into its own customer engagement platform/portfolio and deployed to multiple customers in a mix of market segments.

Although CSG and Kitewheel share certain customers, including some cable and other telecom service providers, CSG says the acquisition will actually help to strengthen its presence in retail, financial services, healthcare, consumer packaged goods and other market areas that CSG is tapping into in order to diversify and expand its scope of business.

Shepherd said Kiteweel's cloud-based software-as-a-service and analytics capabilities bring CSG more real-time intelligence and more efficient customer services that optimize around certain "touch points" or channels that individual customers prefer for alerts and notifications. These include email, texts, phone calls or other modes of communications, based on their behaviors and other characteristics.

Shepherd likened that to an "air traffic controller" of offers, promotions and other info based on how consumers want them, when they want them and how they want them delivered.

Among some existing examples of past CSG-Kitewheel hookups, they have worked with a large unnamed insurance company on ways to create targeted campaigns that accelerate leads and, ultimately, close sales. Another example ties into banking and attempting to optimize the somewhat complicated mortgage experience. That combo has also been deployed by a "leading cable company" that is likewise focused on tailored packages and offers designed to goose sales leads.

Shepherd again hinted that CSG will remain on the prowl for M&A opportunities that can help boost the company's digital monetization and customer engagement capabilities or help it expand into new markets. CSG expects to look at "hundreds" of potential targets over time, but Shepherd said he anticipates striking about three to five deals a year.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
July 22, 2021 Unlocking Enterprise Growth with 5G
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CSPs Can Use AI to Simplify Operations By Adaora Okeleke, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations and IT, Omdia
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Digital Innovation Is Fueling the New Digital Economy By
Radio Composer: Intelligent Orchestration of User and Network By ZTE
High Order MIMO Moves Center Stage in Wireless Networks By Ken Wieland, Contributing Editor, Light Reading
RAN Management and Orchestration Is Central to Operators Gaining Control Over Their Own Networks By Rémy Pascal, Principal Analyst, Mobile infrastructure, Omdia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By Peter Rysavy, President of Rysavy Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE