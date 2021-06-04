Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

Comlinkdata recapitalizes with Berkshire Partners

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/6/2021
Comment (0)

BOSTON – Comlinkdata, a leading data and analytics provider to the global telecom industry, today announced that it has entered into a recapitalization transaction with Berkshire Partners, a Boston-based investment firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Comlinkdata analyzes billions of data points daily to help the largest names in telecom understand and optimize network and subscriber performance. The company specializes in measuring network performance through crowdsourcing, understanding consumer and business subscriber behavior, and supporting sales operations across the wireless, broadband, and device ecosystems. In a dynamic market changed by 5G, edge computing, and increasingly remote workforces, Comlinkdata delivers the insights carriers need to win and retain subscribers.

"This collaboration with Berkshire Partners comes at the right moment to help catalyze the next chapter of growth for Comlinkdata," said Dave Isenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Comlinkdata. "The deep knowledge of the communications sector and support the Berkshire team brings will enable us to accelerate the development of our platform through further organic and inorganic investment."

"Comlinkdata's innovative market insights and network intelligence platforms help its customers make more timely data-driven decisions," said Larry Hamelsky, Managing Director of Berkshire Partners. "We're honored to be partnering with Dave and his team to help continue the growth of the business."

Berkshire Private Equity acquired its position in the company from Alpine Investors, and the transaction is expected to close in early May.

Raymond James served as exclusive financial advisor to Comlinkdata and Alpine Investors in the transaction. Wilson Sonsini served as legal counsel to Comlinkdata and Alpine Investors. Ropes & Gray LLP and Covington & Burling LLP served as legal counsel to Berkshire Partners.

Comlinkdata

