Cincinnati Bell unit picks CSG for digital move

DENVER – CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced it is working with IT services provider CBTS to enable its digital transformation as the company moves into a new era of growth. CBTS selected CSG's Ascendon cloud-first SaaS solution to rapidly bring new digital services to market and leverage the solution's product catalogue, rating and charging capabilities.

CBTS, a division of Cincinnati Bell, is focused on providing communications, cloud, infrastructure, and IT consulting solutions to clients of all sizes. With the move to Ascendon's SaaS-based platform, CBTS will now benefit from a lower total cost of ownership that delivers the flexibility and scalability it needs to bring new products and services to market faster. CBTS will also use CSG's Managed Services to outsource its billing infrastructure and operations. Additionally, CSG Output Solutions will provide the flexibility that CBTS requires to quickly tailor invoice design to its customer needs, while leveraging CSG's industry leading print and mail capabilities.

CBTS

CSG