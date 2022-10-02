Blue Ridge connects with Nrby and AMT on location intelligence platform

MANCHESTER, NH; DEERFIELD Beach, Fla.; and PALMERTON, Pa. – Nrby, Inc. a leader in dynamic location intelligence for service provider operations, has partnered with Advanced Media Technologies to deploy the Nrby location intelligence platform in Blue Ridge Communications systems, the three companies announced today.

Blue Ridge is leveraging the Nrby platform to optimize performance and customer satisfaction by using SmartPin technology to provide unparalleled visibility into maintenance needs and potential issues requiring resolution. Nrby technology also will be used to support construction crews and contractors in Blue Ridge's complete fiber to the home (FTTH) rebuild of their cable system.

Nrby's location intelligence platform is transforming field service, operations, and customer service teams from being reactive to proactive. Nrby gives operations teams automated, 360-degree views of completed and needed maintenance activities, enabling network operators to realize organizational efficiency, decrease operating costs, drive recurring revenue, and increase customer satisfaction.

Advanced Media Technologies, a leading reseller of high-performance products from well-known technology innovators, collaborated with Nrby to design a system that would meet Blue Ridge's specific needs.

