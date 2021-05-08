Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

Bells and whistles: Rakuten CEO sees massive upside for Symphony, software and services

News Analysis Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading 8/5/2021
Comment (0)

Rakuten Group CEO Mickey (Hiroshi) Mikitani said on Wednesday that he sees the entire addressable market for its new Rakuten Symphony business as exceeding $100 billion a year, worldwide, as the company aims to offer its network and software as a service to telecom operators, enterprises and governments.

That's a tall order for a company that has yet to break even on its own network yet, but the company believes in its ability to turn its network and e-commerce smarts into products that would benefit telecom carriers and businesses of all kinds.

Mikitani, speaking on a conference call with journalists and analysts, reiterated that Rakuten Symphony, announced Wednesday, brings together all of the software and services that made up the company's 4G and 5G infrastructure and platform solutions, including its Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP).

Rakuten's Mickey Mikitani, in a company file photo, glowing with optimism.

Rakuten's Mickey Mikitani, in a company file photo, glowing with optimism.

The promise of dominance

Rakuten's Global CTO, Tareq Amin, said the Symphony business unit included its unified cloud (cloud infrastructure and orchestration), network functions (the RAN, the core and the edge), intelligent operations (OSS and network orchestration), digital experience (the BSS and digital marketplace), as well as "the larger ecosystem of Rakuten itself," referring to its e-commerce properties, Internet services, gaming platforms and payment and finance consumer businesses.

Rakuten's vast collection of network operations and consumer-facing Internet services is now available as individual software subscriptions or as part of a larger network-as-a-service offering, the executives said.

"I think when you look at the potential opportunity, we think it's substantial. And we are certainly not entering this platform business to be a secondary supplier," Amin said to Light Reading on the call. "We want to really compete, and do a good job for our future customers to dominate this market."

It's not entirely clear which suppliers and partners Rakuten is using in its telco cloud, network functions and operations. The company did acquire operational support system (OSS) provider Innoeye last year and it announced on Wednesday that it has bought open RAN champion Altiostar.

Rakuten already owned a majority share of Altiostar, but now it can fully integrate the company's technology into RCP and offer its various RAN and edge solutions as part of its Symphony suite. Altiostar just announced a multi-year agreement with Dish to deliver that company's open RAN solutions for its 5G network buildout in the US.

A cloudy future of CSPs

"I have always been skeptical of the concept of an operator being a significant network vendor to other operators. But, as the network becomes software, Rakuten is clearly challenging that notion," said Omdia's practice leader for fixed and mobile infrastructure, Daryl Schoolar, in a message exchange with Light Reading.

Rakuten's Symphony business unit does indeed vault the company into a different competitive stratosphere. "As a traditional operator, given Rakuten's background as a cloud service provider, I would be concerned as Rakuten is certainly setting itself up to enable more cloud providers to move into the CSP space," Schoolar said.

Rakuten Symphony will be at the forefront of the company's just-announced contract to design, maintain and operate a new mobile network for 1&1 Drillisch AG in Germany. But Rakuten's ambitions for its technologies and platforms go far beyond the telecom space, according to Mikitani.

5G network operators today "are looking for a new business model because, as the network becomes faster, the connectivity itself will be kind of commoditized," Mikitani said.

Carriers asked Rakuten to provide its ecosystem as a service to them, including the membership and loyalty platforms, e-commerce, payment and financial services capabilities, and so on, he said. That gives carriers a way to both provide connectivity and monetize several of the dozens of things that consumers do with that connectivity. For Rakuten, it provides a recurring revenue business in the cloud.

Add in the fact that some of the company's process management, operational management and other IT functions could be applicable to other industries, Rakuten seems determined to have its Symphony heard outside of the world of telecom. "Obviously, it's step by step," Mikitani said. "But in the future, we are envisioning going even beyond just providing, you know, basically platform for mobile companies."

Related stories and posts:

Sign up for our daily and weekly newsletters to get telecom service provider and vendor coverage, in-depth reporting and Light Reading interviews.

Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
The impact of the ever-shifting edge By Mark Myslinski, Broadcast Solutions Manager, Synamedia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE