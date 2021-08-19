Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

AT&T to offer ad-supported HBO Max to Cricket prepaid subs

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/19/2021
Comment (0)

Starting August 20, Cricket Wireless will offer the ad-supported tier of HBO Max for free to new and existing customers on our $60/mo. unlimited plan,1 which comes with 15GB of mobile hotspot and access to our 5G network on eligible devices. Whether at home or on the go, Cricket customers on this plan can activate their subscription and immediately dive into HBO Max's portfolio of premium, award-winning and iconic programming for no additional charge, a value of $9.99 per month.

"We are always looking for ways to bring our customers the best value possible. We know they are hungry for content and HBO Max offers the most cutting-edge and high-quality entertainment available," said Tony Mokry, vice president and chief marketing officer, Cricket Wireless. "From cult classics to new HBO Max Originals, we know our customers will be smiling ear to ear when they dive in. We're so excited to be able to bring this incredible service and library of content to our beloved customers."

Why Does It Matter?

HBO Max is WarnerMedia's streaming platform that offers more than 13,000 hours of best-in-class entertainment, featuring the greatest array of storytelling for all audiences with the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros, DC, Cartoon Network, Turner Classic Movies and more. By adding the recently launched ad-supported tier of HBO Max to our Cricket plan, more consumers can experience the entertainment only HBO Max can provide.

"Since launching HBO Max last year, we've continually expanded customers' access to the product, and partnering with Cricket, our first prepaid wireless distributor of the streaming platform, is a great opportunity to offer millions of customers instant access to HBO Max at no cost to them," said Jennifer Mirgorod, Head of Partner Management and Partner Marketing, WarnerMedia.

"The ad supported tier of HBO Max is a best-in-class, consumer-first media experience featuring the most premium content alongside an industry-leading limited advertising environment. As we continue to see strong growth to this offering, we are pleased to further expand our footprint and welcome the Cricket Wireless customers," said JP Colaco, President of WarnerMedia Ad Sales.

What's the Deal?

It's simple. New and existing Cricket customers on our $60/mo. unlimited plan, will now have access to their favorite shows and an extensive collection of new and original programming directly to their device for no additional charge. In addition to viewing shows from their phones, customers can access this epic library of all the best TV series and movies—all in HD—by downloading the HBO Max app on a supported device. Some of that content includes:

  • New HBO and HBO Max Originals series like Friends: The Reunion, the recently rebooted Gossip Girl, Hacks, and The White Lotus
  • Fan-favorite TV shows like Game of Thrones, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and The Big Bang Theory
  • Cartoons for grownups (Rick and Morty) and kids (classic and new Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera shows)
  • The iconic library of classic and cult films from Warner Bros., including The Wizard of Oz, Casablanca, The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix trilogies, and more
  • Original series from CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, truTV, TBS, TNT and more, as well as third-party licensed content.

Cricket's $60 unlimited plan includes 15GB of mobile hotspot, 100 GB of cloud storage, unlimited calls to and from Mexico and Canada and access to our 5G network for customers with a 5G-enabled device. In addition, customers who sign up for a new line of service on the $60 UNL plan receive a one-year membership to Sam's Club and access to the Acorns saving and investing app.

How Does It Work?

Existing HBO Max customers who are on Cricket's $60 unlimited plan can download the app and use their Cricket Wireless credentials to start this benefit. New and other existing customers can get or upgrade to the $60/mo. plan and get access to the ad-supported tier of HBO Max on us. For example, existing customers on the $55/mo. UNL plan who want to access can upgrade their wireless plan for just $5 more a month.

Cricket Wireless

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
August 26, 2021 5G Open RAN Deployment
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE