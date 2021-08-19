AT&T to offer ad-supported HBO Max to Cricket prepaid subs

Starting August 20, Cricket Wireless will offer the ad-supported tier of HBO Max for free to new and existing customers on our $60/mo. unlimited plan,1 which comes with 15GB of mobile hotspot and access to our 5G network on eligible devices. Whether at home or on the go, Cricket customers on this plan can activate their subscription and immediately dive into HBO Max's portfolio of premium, award-winning and iconic programming for no additional charge, a value of $9.99 per month.

"We are always looking for ways to bring our customers the best value possible. We know they are hungry for content and HBO Max offers the most cutting-edge and high-quality entertainment available," said Tony Mokry, vice president and chief marketing officer, Cricket Wireless. "From cult classics to new HBO Max Originals, we know our customers will be smiling ear to ear when they dive in. We're so excited to be able to bring this incredible service and library of content to our beloved customers."

Why Does It Matter?

HBO Max is WarnerMedia's streaming platform that offers more than 13,000 hours of best-in-class entertainment, featuring the greatest array of storytelling for all audiences with the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros, DC, Cartoon Network, Turner Classic Movies and more. By adding the recently launched ad-supported tier of HBO Max to our Cricket plan, more consumers can experience the entertainment only HBO Max can provide.

"Since launching HBO Max last year, we've continually expanded customers' access to the product, and partnering with Cricket, our first prepaid wireless distributor of the streaming platform, is a great opportunity to offer millions of customers instant access to HBO Max at no cost to them," said Jennifer Mirgorod, Head of Partner Management and Partner Marketing, WarnerMedia.

"The ad supported tier of HBO Max is a best-in-class, consumer-first media experience featuring the most premium content alongside an industry-leading limited advertising environment. As we continue to see strong growth to this offering, we are pleased to further expand our footprint and welcome the Cricket Wireless customers," said JP Colaco, President of WarnerMedia Ad Sales.

What's the Deal?

It's simple. New and existing Cricket customers on our $60/mo. unlimited plan, will now have access to their favorite shows and an extensive collection of new and original programming directly to their device for no additional charge. In addition to viewing shows from their phones, customers can access this epic library of all the best TV series and movies—all in HD—by downloading the HBO Max app on a supported device. Some of that content includes:

New HBO and HBO Max Originals series like Friends: The Reunion, the recently rebooted Gossip Girl, Hacks, and The White Lotus

Fan-favorite TV shows like Game of Thrones, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and The Big Bang Theory

Cartoons for grownups (Rick and Morty) and kids (classic and new Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera shows)

The iconic library of classic and cult films from Warner Bros., including The Wizard of Oz, Casablanca, The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix trilogies, and more

Original series from CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, truTV, TBS, TNT and more, as well as third-party licensed content.

Cricket's $60 unlimited plan includes 15GB of mobile hotspot, 100 GB of cloud storage, unlimited calls to and from Mexico and Canada and access to our 5G network for customers with a 5G-enabled device. In addition, customers who sign up for a new line of service on the $60 UNL plan receive a one-year membership to Sam's Club and access to the Acorns saving and investing app.

How Does It Work?

Existing HBO Max customers who are on Cricket's $60 unlimited plan can download the app and use their Cricket Wireless credentials to start this benefit. New and other existing customers can get or upgrade to the $60/mo. plan and get access to the ad-supported tier of HBO Max on us. For example, existing customers on the $55/mo. UNL plan who want to access can upgrade their wireless plan for just $5 more a month.

Cricket Wireless