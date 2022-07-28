Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

AT&T tests gaming traffic prioritization amid net neutrality debate

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 7/28/2022
Comment (0)

AT&T's tentative forays into cloud gaming aren't designed to create a consumer-facing service but are instead a way for the company to potentially develop gaming-specific service plans for its customers.

But so far the company has no concrete plans to offer that kind of a service. Further, such offerings would likely raise questions about net neutrality.

"It's not something we've been offering live yet," Matthew Wallace, AT&T's assistant vice president of 5G product and innovation, told The Verge. He said the operator is testing ways to "ensure resources are allocated to customers who are using a cloud gaming app," but noted there are no firm plans to launch such an offering commercially.

"We have not figured out go-to-market on any of these things, but you could imagine a future where for the right service levels, gaming just works for the customer – they don't have to do anything special," he added.

It's worth noting that AT&T isn't alone. For example, cable company Cox Communications began testing a low-latency gaming service in 2019 and continues to offer the service on its website.

Flirting with cloud gaming

For its part, AT&T is no stranger to the concept of cloud gaming. Such technology promises to host complex video games in the cloud, thereby eliminating the need for players to buy expensive computing consoles. However, for quick-reaction games like first-person shooters to work over the cloud, players must have a speedy, reliable connection to the Internet.

(Source: Unsplash)
(Source: Unsplash)

Wallace told the Verge that AT&T is looking at ways to create optimized paths for cloud gaming data to travel through its network, thus improving players' experience.

Already, AT&T last year announced it would offer its customers a free, six-month subscription to the Stadia Pro cloud gaming service. More recently, AT&T has offered its customers free access to the Control Ultimate Edition and Batman: Arkham Knight video games via the cloud. Doing so made AT&T the first company to offer Google's Stadia cloud gaming service under a white label arrangement.

But AT&T isn't the only telecom provider to dip into the cloud gaming industry. Deutsche Telekom in Germany in 2020 launched a cloud-based video game streaming service called MagentaGaming that leverages edge computing technology, and can work on the operator's 5G network.

And, according to The Verge, Verizon in 2019 tested a Verizon Gaming-branded game-streaming service on the Nvidia Shield set-top box.

Perhaps not surprisingly, networking vendors are keen to provide the technologies that would support such offerings. "Mobile cloud gaming is seen as an early use case opportunity enabled by network slicing. This is because slicing can provide gamers the guarantee of the performance needed for a good user experience," networking vendor Ericsson wrote in June. "Communication service providers (CSPs) now need to make plans for how to monetize this new use case opportunity."

Paying for priority

But, as The Verge notes, a service plan from AT&T that would prioritize gamers' traffic would presumably do so at the expense of other users. And that could run counter to the principles of net neutrality.

Of course, net neutrality in the US remains a complicated subject. It was first instituted by the FCC during the Obama administration, but then promptly scuttled under Trump. President Biden has promised to re-institute net neutrality, but his nominee to the FCC, Gigi Sohn, may never sit on the Commission. That would leave the five-member FCC split between two Republicans and two Democrats.

Meanwhile, legislators at the state and federal level have moved on their own into the net neutrality debate. For example, Californian regulators have successfully fought off challenges to their efforts to institute net neutrality at a state level.

And, on a federal level, some Democrats are preparing to introduce net neutrality legislation this week, according to Broadcasting+Cable. Specifically, a bill authored by Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) would classify Internet access as "an essential service," and would allow the FCC to prevent blocking, throttling and paid prioritization. The upcoming midterm elections in November will likely decide that legislation's fate.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 23, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022: Charting the Way Forward for Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
5G-Advanced Takes Off, Opening a New Chapter for 5G Globally By C114
SAM responds to ZuoRAT, the game changing attack that emphasizes the need for router protection By SAM Seamless Networks
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE