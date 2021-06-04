Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

AT&T offers home office services with RingCentral

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/6/2021
Comment (0)

DALLAS – AT&T* Business erases the line between business wireline and mobile phone service with AT&T [email protected] Wireless. Available today, AT&T [email protected] Wireless introduces game-changing communication tools for businesses to remove complexity and communicate more efficiently and effectively. In today's ultra-competitive environment, this can mean delivering better service, building lasting customer relationships and improving employee productivity.

Why is this important?

The future of work can be summed up with one word—flexibility. As businesses continue to assess how to optimize their operations and plot their next moves, flexibility will be critical to growth and success. According to recent studies, as many as 74% of employers plan to allow their employees to work from home permanently.

No matter their size, industry or location, phones continue to serve as a business gateway for revenue generation and collaborative problem solving. As things evolve, it may grow even more critical.

Whether the workforce is in the office, at home or even the café down the street, AT&T [email protected] Wireless empowers users with a single phone number that allows businesses to maintain a high-performing voice presence across all devices—mobile, desk phones, tablets and personal computers. It also ensures that important features are available no matter the device including:

  • Native dialing and voicemail options mean no extra software to disrupt normal workflows
  • Simultaneous and sequential ring options enable better service by minimizing calls going to voicemail
  • A cloud-based Auto Receptionist voice response service routes calls quickly to wherever your employees are working
  • Universal Outbound Number ID for every employee displays company information for better brand recognition
  • An easy-to-use web portal allows for simple configuration and control features such as voicemail and corporate directories
  • Fast deployment that could have businesses up and running within minutes
  • 24/7 support so that users have help whenever they need it

This can all be integrated into the leading AT&T [email protected] collaboration platform built together with RingCentral, giving users another seamless way to initiate and capture calls with colleagues and customers.

When paired together with AT&T Mobility service, users can optimize their connections using AT&T's LTE network as well as its 5G network that now covers 230M Americans in 14,000 cities and towns and AT&T 5G+ is now available in parts of 38 cities in the U.S.

What are people saying?

"While the pandemic accelerated the needs of businesses to decentralize their operations, we've seen this trending for years. Businesses need the tools to activate their workforce from anywhere to compete, grow and even survive in today's environment. AT&T [email protected] Wireless gives them a communications tool providing a powerful way to adapt to shifts on the playing field."

- Rich Shaw, Vice President, Voice and Collaboration, AT&T Business

"Together with AT&T, we look forward to meeting the needs of businesses who want to empower their employees to work across any mode, any device and from anywhere. Combining [email protected] with AT&T's 5G network delivers blazing speed, high bandwidth with low latency, and the enhanced security needed for mobile communications."

- Homayoun Razavi, Senior Vice President, Global Service Providers at RingCentral

"During the global crisis, many businesses found themselves at the mercy of various factors outside of their control. This has highlighted the importance of using advanced technology to enable greater business agility and the ability to promptly respond when disaster strikes. Modern, mobile-first communications and collaboration tools enable business users to maintain vital connections, both internally and with customers and partners, regardless of their physical location."

- Elka Popova, VP of Connected Work Research, Frost & Sullivan

AT&T

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Online Seminar Series
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Evolution Outlook: Innovation Trends That Will Transform Beyond 2025 By Huawei
5G Has Arrived. What Now? By Sarit Assaf, General Manager, Portfolio & Cloud, Technology Division, Amdocs
Building a Network as Fast as the Future By Kevin Delaney, Cisco
Cloud Complications, and How to Fix Them By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
True Visibility from User to Application By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Complementary security for Orange's Data and AI Ethics Council By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE