AT&T extends COVID-19 vaccination policy to union workers

AT&T* is implementing a COVID-19 vaccination policy that extends our vaccine requirement to CWA-represented employees, helping to make our workplace safer for more of our employees and customers. This follows the policy we announced in August, requiring most management employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 11, 2021.

Why is this important? This new COVID-19 vaccination policy calls for CWA-represented employees who come into work locations, client and customer events or sites, or who are temporarily working from home to be fully vaccinated and compliant with the policy by Feb. 1, 2022, unless they get an approved job accommodation.

AT&T is one of the largest employers of union-represented employees in America and the only major U.S. wireless company with a union-represented non-management workforce.

AT&T