Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

As US 5G growth slows, winners and losers emerge

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 7/28/2022
Comment (0)

Levels of customer growth in the US wireless industry are coming back down to historic levels after a bubble of outsized growth in 2021, according to the financial analysts at New Street Research.

That cooling is revealing some of the industry's winners and losers. T-Mobile, for example, is emerging as a 5G favorite, while Verizon is quickly becoming vilified.

"In 2009 Verizon made a gamble that moving fast to 4G with pre-standard technology would extend its 'can you hear me now' leadership in 3G. It worked," wrote the financial analysts at BofA Global Research in a new note to investors. "Verizon gambled again in the last several years that 5G would give birth to a similar degree of novel consumer and/or business demand. It has not."

The analysts continued: "Verizon's understandable fixation, therefore, on 'what is next' led it down a path where, unfortunately, it now falls short on 'what is now'."

In their note, the BofA analysts downgraded their opinion of Verizon's stock from "buy" to "neutral" following the operator's troubled second quarter results.

Back to normal

Verizon's recent woes are noteworthy given that it may be facing a slowdown in customer growth across the telecom industry. Verizon and the rest of the US wireless industry benefited from an outsized growth in the number of new customers during 2021. Normally US operators accumulate a total of around 5 million new customers each year, but that figure reached almost 10 million last year.

(Source: dpa picture alliance / Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: dpa picture alliance / Alamy Stock Photo)

"Whatever drove the excess growth, it's gone now," wrote the analysts at New Street. "Growth in the first half of this year is right in line with 2020 and 2019 as well as the four-year average preceding 2021."

They argued that collectively US wireless providers added around 2 million new customers during the first half of 2022, notably down from the 4.3 million they gained during the same period last year but mostly in line with figures from the first half of 2020 and 2019.

The analysts noted that their calculations have been challenged by 3G network shutdowns this year. They said operators have been using "nefarious adjustments" to make it difficult to account for those affected customers.

Regardless, "we don't have a strong view on what happens next," they wrote.

T-Mobile a favorite

While some analysts are lowering their ratings on Verizon's stock, others are raising their forecasts for T-Mobile.

In a recent note to investors, the analysts at Wells Fargo wrote that T-Mobile's strong second quarter results "helped dispel any lingering concern" that the company would suffer from the same financial troubles that have affected both Verizon and AT&T.

"We've inched our [T-Mobile] estimates higher across the board for 2022 and 2023, particularly with wireless service revenues (where a recent renewed wholesale agreement with Dish is creating less near-term pressure on wholesale service revenues)," they wrote, pointing to T-Mobile's new $3.3 billion MVNO deal with Dish Network. "In addition, the 2% postpaid phone ARPU [average revenue per user] growth – and the faster adoption of fixed wireless – should enable T-Mobile to grow service revenues at ~5.4% in 2022, an industry-leading figure."

T-Mobile, according to the Wells Fargo analysts, "remains our top pick across the carriers."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Closing the Rural Digital Divide
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 23, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022: Charting the Way Forward for Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Carriers Cloud Transformation Drives New Growth By Kerry Doyle
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
5G-Advanced Takes Off, Opening a New Chapter for 5G Globally By C114
SAM responds to ZuoRAT, the game changing attack that emphasizes the need for router protection By SAM Seamless Networks
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE