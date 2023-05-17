Accelerate the path to digital transformation and revenue growth through modern BSS

In this episode, Ken Wieland, a contributing editor for Light Reading based in London, speaks with Sachin Saraf, Chief Operating Officer for Digitech business at Comviva, about how modern business support systems can accelerate digital transformation for operators and help them grow profitable revenue.

They discuss the current mood of the industry, trends seen in discussions with customers, and the challenges of meeting increased demand for bandwidth while maintaining current revenue models. Sachin explains how 5G is strategic for many customers, how it will help define new use cases, and the investment required for it. They also cover the cost and revenue curves that will dominate the industry in the coming years.

Related posts:

This podcast is sponsored by Comviva