Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS

Verizon's 4G network one of the most congested in the world – analyst

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 3/4/2021
Comment (0)

Verizon's 4G network is among the most overloaded in the world from a capacity standpoint, according to new figures from research and consulting firm Rewheel.

Other major wireless network operators in similar situations include Jio in India and MTS in Russia, the firm said.

Verizon's 4G network may suffer from congestion, according to Rewheel. Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Rewheel)
Verizon's 4G network may suffer from congestion, according to Rewheel.
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Rewheel)

Rewheel's calculations are based on a number of elements including the number of macro cell sites employed by each operator, their spectrum holdings, the efficiency of the network technology they're using and the number of customers they have, as well as the amount of data those customers use.

To be clear, network capacity is a closely guarded secret among wireless network operators, and the vast majority loudly proclaim their ability to handle customers' data loads. Verizon is no different.

Indeed, the operator early last year revealed a chart highlighting its increasing network capacity. Verizon argued that it can handle four times as much traffic than it could in 2010 using the same amount of spectrum, and that its network capacity margin had widened over the course of the past five years.

Verizon said it has been able to keep pace with increasing traffic on its network in part thanks to new networking technologies like MIMO, 256 QAM, small cells and other LTE technologies. Verizon recently disclosed that it counts around 14,000 small cells today.

Verizon's capacity disclosures – the operator reiterated late last year that its network capacity expanded amid the pandemic – were designed to blunt analyst concerns that Verizon wouldn't be able to keep pace with its customers' data demands. For example, the analysts at New Street Research warned in 2015 that Verizon would rapidly run out of unused spectrum, a situation that would force it to purchase spectrum from the likes of Dish Network. While that didn't happen, Verizon did purchase millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum from XO and Straight Path, which Verizon is now using for 5G.

Verizon also recently agreed to spend a whopping $53.4 billion on midband C-band spectrum licenses for 5G. Analysts widely argued that the eye-watering amount of money that Verizon dropped in the C-band auction reflects the operator's network capacity constraints.

Verizon executives, though, have repeatedly argued that the operator's network is not congested.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 9-11, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 9, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium - Day 1
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 11, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium - Day 2
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving By Huawei
ZTE Is Committed to Empowering Different Industries With Digital Technology By Ling Zhi, Vice President, ZTE
Continuous 5G Evolution for Building an Engine of All-Industry Digitalization – Dr. Tong Wen, Huawei Fellow and CTO of Huawei Wireless By Huawei
Huawei's 'Ultra-Simplified' 5G RAN Solutions Could Help MNOs Address the Needs of Consumers and Businesses By Huawei
ZTE Is Striving to Help Operators in Various Countries to Achieve Digital Technology Development in 5G SA Deployment By Zhang Jianpeng, SVP and Head of Global Marketing, ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE