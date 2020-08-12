Utility NextEra acquires eIQ Mobility for mobility planning

JUNO BEACH, Fla. – NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, today announced the acquisition of eIQ Mobility, the leading software provider of mobility planning solutions based in Oakland, California.

"The conversion away from internal combustion engines could drive over one fifth of U.S. energy demand by 2050, and fleets are following passenger vehicles in this disruptive trend. The fleet market is expected to grow as fleet vehicles become available and our investment in eIQ Mobility gives us best-in-class insights into when and where fleet conversion is likely to be economic for our customers," said Matt Handel, senior vice president of Development for NextEra Energy Resources. "Our customers are planning for the future transition to electric or hydrogen mobility. Through the acquisition of eIQ Mobility, we will be able to offer our commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers robust fleet assessments that inform infrastructure planning for renewable energy, load management and resiliency while helping them meet their environmental, social and governance goals."

The acquisition of eIQ Mobility allows NextEra Energy Resources to help customers identify economic operational and sustainable pathways for fleet vehicle conversions. eIQ Mobility has provided vehicle and energy analytics for fleets ranging from package delivery, auto manufacturing, technology services, and facility management to the pharmaceutical and utilities industries. From its proprietary database of electric vehicles, rates, chargers, and incentives, eIQ Mobility helps fleets select the optimal electric vehicles and charging infrastructure that meet their operational requirements while significantly reducing maintenance and fuel costs as well as total cost of ownership and emissions. eIQ Mobility's expertise in evaluation of alternatives to traditional fossil fuels in the transportation sector will also provide NextEra Energy Resources the ability to quickly evaluate fleet conversions to hydrogen.

"With battery and EV prices falling and an increasing focus on sustainability, many fleets are making plans for wholesale electrification," said Sila Kiliccote, CEO and co-founder of eIQ Mobility. "By joining NextEra Energy Resources, the eIQ Mobility platform and team will provide fleets a one-stop electrification solution, from vehicle selection and conversion planning, to the design and operation of resilient charging depots supported by clean energy."

NextEra Energy Resources