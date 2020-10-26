Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS

T-Mobile overshadows Verizon, AT&T in LTE fixed wireless coverage

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 10/26/2020
Comment (0)

T-Mobile covers dramatically more households than either AT&T or Verizon when it comes to LTE fixed wireless services.

T-Mobile recently said it expanded its new LTE fixed wireless access (FWA) service to 20 million US households. AT&T said it expects to cover around 1.1 million locations by the end of this year with its own LTE fixed wireless service.

Verizon recently announced its LTE fixed wireless service covers "rural parts of 189 markets in 48 states," but a new analysis of the operator's offering calculates the actual number of homes covered by Verizon is around 2 million.

"To gauge service availability, we looked at a sample of ~200 locations spread across a dozen ZIP codes (including a mix of urban, suburban and rural areas, both in and outside the Verizon wireline footprint) where Verizon has announced the service would be available," wrote the financial analysts at Evercore in a recent note to investors. "We found the LTE Home service available in eleven of those locations, or ~6%. Assuming a similar availability across the whole list of available ZIP codes would imply the service is available to ~2M homes in the US at this point."

Verizon officials have declined to provide the exact number of customers covered by its new LTE fixed wireless service.

AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile are among a large and growing number of fixed wireless Internet providers, ranging from the tiny to the massive. Such services have been touted as "the best growth opportunity in telecoms right now" considering the technology can be deployed relatively inexpensively in rural areas when compared with wired technologies.

Mobile vs. fixed profits

As the analysts with Evercore explained, fixed wireless LTE services are nowhere near as profitable on a per GB basis when compared with mobile LTE services.

"Broadly, Verizon can get ~$50/month from a mobile customer for ~10GB of utilization, so around $5/GB. A home broadband customer is likely to use 100GB or more (cable broadband customers are averaging well over 400GB), and generate $60 or less, so ~$0.60/GB at most, and likely much less than that. So, filling the network with home network customers at the expense of mobile customers paying 10x as much, wouldn't be an attractive use of network resources," they wrote.

However, they also cautioned that such calculations don't necessarily reflect the real-world workings of a wireless network. "Network capacity doesn't truly work like this; unless the network is at capacity, the variable network cost of an incremental customer is essentially zero," they explained. "In theory, a customer who uses 1GB/month, but uses it at peak times when the network is at capacity, could be more of a burden than a customer who uses 200GB/month, but only at off hours."

Changing demands

But it's also important to note that stay-at-home orders sparked by the pandemic are impacting this space. For example, a Wall Street Journal report citing data from network-monitoring company OpenVault found that US households consumed an average of 361GB in January, but that number rose to 383GB in September.

While neither T-Mobile nor Verizon apply concrete monthly data usage caps to their fixed wireless services, AT&T allots 250GB per month to its fixed wireless customers.

The LTE fixed wireless offerings from the nation's big wireless network operators will soon be overtaken by 5G-powered fixed wireless services. T-Mobile, for example, has estimated that 5.8 million households will use its 5G services for all their broadband needs (whether fixed or mobile) by 2021.

And Verizon continues to expect to cover roughly 30 million households with its 5G Home service running in its millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum in the next five to seven years.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 27, 2020 How to build cloud-native applications for Red Hat’s OpenShift Container Platform
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
October 29, 2020 Edge Cloud – Monetizing Your Beachfront Property
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Building Safe, Productive Workspaces in the Office and at Home By Leonard Callejo, Director, Online Marketing, Cisco Webex.com
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE