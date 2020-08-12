Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
NGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS

T-Mobile outlines Sprint network shutdown plans

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 12/8/2020
Comment (0)

T-Mobile has already taken a few tentative steps toward shutting down Sprint's network following its acquisition of the operator in April.

"We've already done some on an isolated basis," T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said Tuesday during a UBS investor event.

However, Sievert said that T-Mobile likely will begin shutdown efforts in earnest starting in 2022, after it has successfully moved substantial amounts of customers and traffic onto its own network and off the aging Sprint network.

T-Mobile has made no secret of its plans to shutter Sprint's existing network as it moves through its five-year, $60 billion 5G network upgrade program. After all, there's no reason for T-Mobile to operate two separate wireless networks, and the company has boasted of up to $6 billion in savings via its merger with Sprint.

Moreover, Sprint's network won't be the first one T-Mobile has shut down. The operator dismantled the MetroPCS network following its acquisition of that regional network operator in 2012.

Even Sprint has experience in this area, having shuttered the WiMAX network it acquired from Clearwire in 2016.

In fact, Sprint's network isn't even the next wireless network to be shut down in the US. Verizon, for example, is scheduled to turn off service on its 3G network by the end of this year.

But T-Mobile's Sprint network shutdown project is perhaps the biggest one in recent wireless history, considering the roughly 50 million customers Sprint counted prior to the close of T-Mobile's acquisition of the company (many of those customers have phones that can also work on T-Mobile's network, which will likely smooth the transition).

T-Mobile officials have said the operator will work to migrate all of Sprint's customers onto its own network in the coming months and years, and that they will do so in ways that will reduce the number of customers who opt to leave the carrier completely.

"This same team has done it before with great success," Sievert said of the migration. "We're trying to move really, really quickly on this."

Sievert said T-Mobile is working to entice new customers to join the operator (and existing customers to stay) by building a cutting-edge 5G network with Sprint's 2.5GHz spectrum. Indeed, Sievert said the network can support peak speeds up to 1 Gbit/s.

Sievert said T-Mobile expects to cover 100 million people with 5G in 2.5GHz by the end of this year, and 200 million by the end of next year.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 9, 2020 A better 5G: Automated operations powered by AI
December 9, 2020 Application Integration for OCP and CNFs
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 14, 2020 Key Capabilities of 5G Services: Planning, Deployment, Operation and Optimization
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Telcos Must Work With the Messaging Ecosystem to Maximize Revenues From 5G By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Capturing the Opportunities of 4G Migration and Building Foundations for 5G By Phillip Kendall, Strategy Analytics
'5G City': Building a Sustainable City By Huawei
Digging Deeply Into DOCSIS 4.0 By Antronix
AI-Driven Assurance Is Critical for Ensuring 5G Service Quality By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge By Amol Phadke, Google Cloud
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE