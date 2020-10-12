Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
NGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS

RED files to be TV white space database administrator in Canada

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/10/2020
Comment (0)

PARIS – RED Technologies announced today the company lodged an application with ISED (Innovation, Science & Economic Development) Canada to become a TV white space (TVWS) database administrator in the country. The decision was made after extensive discussions with the organisation, equipment vendors and internet service providers. The effort will enable the deployment of terrestrial wireless broadband internet to communities in rural and remote areas, hence contributing to reduce the digital divide in Canada.

Wave DB, RED's database tells devices which frequencies they can use in that area, at what power and for how long. RED's geo-location database allows wireless devices to access TVWS and operate with the current guidance from ISED communication rules. RED's dynamic spectrum management technology enables wireless communications at relatively high data-rates over long distances and delivers connectivity to large open areas where it would be difficult to deploy fixed infrastructure. This technology works where others cannot, helping consumers and businesses in remote areas to get online.

Michael Abitbol, COO of RED Technologies said, "After successfully launching our TVWS service in the United States in collaboration with Microsoft's Airband Initiative, we met considerable interest from equipment vendors and ISPs for TVWS in Canada. Just like in the US, Canada has launched major initiatives such as the establishment of the Broadband Fund to close the digital divide. We therefore anticipate great demand in underserved areas across the country."

Reno Moccia, EVP of Sales & Marketing of Redline Communications commented: "Canada's rural communities are considerably underserved with only 41% of them having broadband connectivity vs 86% of Canada in general. Redline Communications is very supportive of ISED's initiatives to create a TVWS spectrum offering to help bridge the rural divide and we are very excited to be supportive of RED Technologies as a SAS provider for the service. With a global footprint and vast SAS experience, they have the ability to leverage their IP to provide quality Spectrum Access Systems for the Canadian markets."

"Deploying our TVWS database will pave the way to the introduction of our 6GHz AFC (Automatic Frequency Controller) in Canada. Indeed, with ISED's recent public consultation on 6GHz and considering key synergies between TVWS database technology and the 6GHZ AFC, today's application is a very important strategic move for RED Technologies." Pierre-Jean Muller, CEO of RED said.

RED Technologies

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 14, 2020 Key Capabilities of 5G Services: Planning, Deployment, Operation and Optimization
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Business Case for Routed Optical Networking By Bill Gartner, SVP/GM Optics and Optical, Cisco
Telcos Must Work With the Messaging Ecosystem to Maximize Revenues From 5G By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Capturing the Opportunities of 4G Migration and Building Foundations for 5G By Phillip Kendall, Strategy Analytics
'5G City': Building a Sustainable City By Huawei
Digging Deeply Into DOCSIS 4.0 By Antronix
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge By Amol Phadke, Google Cloud
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE