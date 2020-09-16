Podcast: What's the story with OSS?

This week on the "What's the Story?" podcast, we're talking with Omdia principal analyst James Crawshaw about operations support systems (OSS).

Omdia has a new report out about the OSS market, projecting that OSS will see 6.5% growth in 2021. James is here to talk more about what's driving that growth, what the evolution of OSS and the role of cloud in that evolution means for the industry at large, and what is likely to happen next in terms of mergers and acquisitions.

You can find a summary of Omdia's analysis and information on accessing the full report here (client login required).

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "What's the Story?" Light Reading