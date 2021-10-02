Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS

Oracle introduces new 5G charging system

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/10/2021
Comment (0)

AUSTIN, Texas – As communications service providers race to deploy new lightning-fast 5G services, they must be able to accurately authorize and respond to charging requests in milliseconds. Oracle's 5G-ready cloud-native Converged Charging System was designed to meet this need by providing fast online and offline charging for any service or payment model. That means service providers can charge users in real-time for rich 5G communications and digital lifestyle offers. This can range from charging for VR cloud gaming to a video health check with a medical professional.

As part of Oracle Communications monetization portfolio, the Converged Charging System provides real-time transaction processing using Oracle Coherence – the industry-leading in-memory data grid technology. This enables the system to operate at extremely high performance and speed by collocating data with the rating and balance management processing in one centralized location – eliminating time moving data back and forth. While designed to scale with the needs of 5G, the system also works with 2G, 3G, and 4G, helping to ensure charging reliability regardless of the network.

"5G will significantly transform operations, services, business models and industries," said Chantel Cary, senior analyst, Omdia. "To capitalize on new opportunities, service providers will need a next-generation monetization solution that can scale, operate in real-time, and provide flexible pricing models."

As 5G advancements continue to foster diverse use cases with massive amounts of data, such as industrial automation, robotic surgery, and connected vehicles, service providers will need to be prepared for rapidly evolving charging models. The Oracle Converged Charging System supports any payment type—prepaid, post-paid, and hybrid – and can rate and charge for any attribute or metric, such as bandwidth or data volume. This allows service providers to create personalized offers, plans, bundles, and subscriptions for any mobile or IoT-enabled device. In addition to consumer-focused business models, the system is built to support charging for enterprise businesses, governments and B2B2X (business-to-business to any number of end-users) use cases with very large and complex hierarchies, such as charging across multiple departments or pay structures.

"Our carrier-grade Oracle Converged Charging System is uniquely built to help service providers monetize 5G and deliver digital innovation," said Jason Rutherford, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications-Applications. "Service providers benefit from fully integrated real-time charging and billing and end-to-end revenue management, which helps deliver a superior customer experience with less risk and cost."

The Converged Charging System provides high availability deployment options powered by advanced Oracle replication technology, including an "active-active mode", which uniquely allows the charging grid to be replicated across multiple geographically distributed data centers. In this mode, all sites are running all the time, and in the event of an unplanned outage, the system helps ensure service continuity without revenue loss. The system is architected to be fully cloud native, providing orchestrated containers that equip service providers with the scalability and efficiency to quickly capitalize on new 5G opportunities.

Built with TM Forum aligned Open APIs and 5G Standalone and Non-Standalone Architecture protocol support, the Oracle Converged Charging System can be deployed alongside Oracle Communications Converged Policy to enable a 3GPP standards-compliant Policy and Charging Control Framework. This framework is part of Oracle Communications' 5G portfolio, which also includes 5G cloud native core network solutions, digital experience, network slice orchestration, service fulfilment and partner ecosystem enablement.

Oracle

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN and O-RAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE