Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital Conference
Events Archives
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN Ecosystem
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS

Nextlink inks $250M credit agreement

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/23/2021
Comment (0)

HUDSON OAKS, Texas – Once again, Nextlink Internet is among the top participants in the Federal Communication Commission's (FCC) efforts to close the digital divide.

In the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) Phase I auction which closed in December 2020, Nextlink Internet was named a provisional winner of $429.2 million in federal support over the next 10 years to bring high-speed Internet service to more than 206,000 locations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Nextlink has taken strategic steps to prepare for meeting RDOF obligations, including its rapid expansion across America's Heartland under the FCC's Connect America Fund (CAF) Phase II auction; its investment in the FCC's Citizen's Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) airwaves auction; and its recent agreement with American Tower Corp. to access 1,000 additional structures for accelerating deployment into more rural areas.

"Nextlink is working to give rural Americans greater access to the digital economy," said Bill Baker, CEO of Nextlink Internet. "Since participating in the CAF II auction process and accessing the first of our federal funding approximately 18 months ago, we have expanded operations across the Midwest. As we continue that expansion with a combination of both wireless and fiber technologies delivering download speeds ranging from 100 Mbps to a full gigabit, we look forward to continuing our operational focus on tremendous quality of service along with a satisfying customer experience."

"Our long-term, strategic approach and accelerated results over the past two years have set the stage for us to become the top internet service provider in small towns and rural areas across America's heartland," Baker added. "We've become a fully IP-based, carrier-class network from core to edge with extensive fiber and wireless infrastructure, serving 70,000 customers, with more than 600 team members intensely focused on rural broadband development."

"We're just grateful for the opportunity to bring critical internet infrastructure enabling economic development, home-based employment and learning, precision agriculture, and telemedicine to more and more small towns and rural communities," Baker said.

In support of Nextlink's ongoing growth and expansion and its participation in the CAF II and RDOF programs, the company is pleased to also announce a new $250 million credit agreement led by the BMO Harris Bank. "BMO is excited to partner with Nextlink and support them as they execute on their RDOF and CAF II awards, providing high-speed broadband to underserved areas across the United States," said Greg McCollum, Director – Fort Worth Commercial Banking, BMO Financial Group. "Nextlink's history of growth and execution has been impressive, and we look forward to being a part of the company's future growth and expansion."

Ted Osborn, Nextlink's SVP of Strategy & Regulatory Affairs, said Nextlink filed more than 4,000 pages of technical details with the FCC last week in support of its RDOF participation.

"The FCC's rural broadband funding programs are working," Osborn said. "The diligent, bipartisan work of FCC commissioners and their experienced staff over the past six years to forge innovation in broadband delivery through market-based competition and capital efficiency is now bearing fruit in America's Heartland," Osborn said.

Nextlink Internet

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next Steps of Digital Transformation: How MSPs are Meeting the Challenge to Secure Distributed Assets
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ritchie Peng: Building Optimal 5G Networks by Sustained Innovation By Huawei
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why performance management is at the heart of successful managed SD-WAN By Jay Stewart, Accedian
Reliability: A keystone in the post-pandemic world By Derek DiGiacomo, SCTE•ISBE
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE