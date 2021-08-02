Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS

Minim adds data usage tracker to device management app

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 2/8/2021
Comment (0)

Minim, a maker of DOCSIS gateways and management and security software, has added a data usage tracker to its app as part of an effort to "demystify" data caps and help consumers understand usage patterns and if or when they might be in need of a broadband speed upgrade.

The product extension arrives nearly three months after Minim merged with Zoom Telephonics, a supplier of DOCSIS devices and other consumer premises equipment (CPE) that had also secured a license to market products under the Motorola brand.

Minim says the new app feature can track data usage of individual users and on a device-by-device basis. (Source: Minim)
Minim says the new app feature can track data usage of individual users and on a device-by-device basis.
(Source: Minim)

Minim says data for the tracker is collected from counters on Minim-enabled gateways or routers, and taps into that data to illustrate the sum of upload and download usage.

The app, a company official said, can perform device fingerprinting and track usage on a device-by-device basis. Users can also set up profiles for individual family members and assign specific devices to them.

In the app's historic data tracking view, users can see consumption by hour, day and week on a profile or device basis, as well as a summary for the home that tabulates the top three data-consuming devices and the top three data-consuming profiles on a given day.

The app can also distill, on a device basis, what websites and services have been accessed and which ones have consumed the most data.

The Minim app is presently available on the Motorola MH7020 mesh Wi-Fi systems sold at retail and through Minim's ISP partners. The app is also available on the Motorola MG8702 DOCSIS 3.1 gateway provided through cable operators, and will launch at retail next month, a company official said. CableLabs, Comcast, and Cox Communications have certified the MG8702.

Minim said it plans to bundle the app into all of its retail products in time. While features of the app share some similarities to the features provided by Comcast's xFi platform, it also bears comparisons with Security+, a premium subscription service from Amazon-owned Eero.

Minim said the price of the app for its approximate 130 ISP customers, a group that includes RDOF auction winner LTD Broadband, is up to the service providers themselves. However, the company notes it typically sees them bundle the app into a premium service plan or make it available at an additional fee.

Should a service provider working with Minim have its own data tracking tool, Minim said it has the ability to remove features from a white-labeled version of its app at the ISP's request.

Cap flaps

Minim's data tracker comes to light as usage-based policies and data caps come under increased scrutiny during a pandemic marked by surges in data consumption as people worked and schooled from home.

Comcast, for example, has agreed to postpone charging data overage fees in its Northeast region into July amid pressure from lawmakers after the cable operator introduced the new data usage policy there in January.

Meanwhile, Charter Communications recently dropped a petition at the FCC that sought to put an early end to conditions that bar the cable operator from implementing data usage policies until May 2023.

According to OpenVault, the percentage of "power" users – defined as those who consume at least 1 terabyte of data per month – represented 8.8% of all customers measured, a 110% year-over-year increase.

Peak usage among a range of major and midsized US cable operators has likewise climbed steadily during the pandemic. According to the NCTA's COVID-19 Dashboard peak upstream usage has climbed 51% since March 2020, while downstream peak usage has increased 28.6% during that timeframe.

Click here for a larger version of this image.
Click here for a larger version of this image.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN and O-RAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE