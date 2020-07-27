Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS

Leading Lights 2020 Finalists: Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 7/27/2020
Comment (0)

Even before COVID-19 caused companies of all shapes and sizes to reevaluate the way they operate, the process of weaving new digital enablement capabilities into the mobile and telecommunications arenas was well underway.

But COVID-19 has brightened the light being cast on digital enablement, as service providers around the globe attempt to stay ahead of the curve while they pivot away from old, manual processes and digitize and automate many aspects of their operations, including customer care, customer onboarding and the rapid introduction of service upgrades and enhancements.

In addition to growing engagements between vendors and service providers targeted at these needs, activity in the sector has also picked up in the form of M&A, as two finalists in this category have recently announced that they are tying the knot.

This year, six companies have been shortlisted, with the award going to the next-generation OSS/BSS/analytics/digital commerce systems vendor that stands out from its competitors, innovates constantly, helps set the industry trends, makes investors proud and makes employees happy.

The six companies in the running are:

  • Amdocs
  • Matrixx Software
  • MDS Global
  • Netcracker Technology
  • Openet
  • Whale Cloud

The Leading Lights winners, and the identities of this year's Light Reading Hall of Fame inductees, will be announced online, on August 21, during a special video presentation on www.lightreading.com, one month before the start of the Big 5G Event.

Here's a closer look at the companies shortlisted in the Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor category:

Amdocs
Amdocs, already a veteran company of the OSS and BSS realms, has been taking on the digital enablement challenge by automating more business processes and by helping its partners transition to the cloud (thanks in large part to strategic partnerships with Microsoft, AWS and Google and Amdocs's own MS360 platform) alongside an increased focus on 5G.

Among other focus areas, the company has recently introduced RevenueONE, billed as a cloud-native, microservices-based, 5G-monetization platform, and is also looking to flesh out its portfolio with important 5G policy and charging capabilities via the pending acquisition of fellow category finalist Openet for a cool $180 million.

Matrixx Software
Matrixx's recent, big coup in this category arrived via its software connection with "giga!," StarHub's first fully digital mobile brand to be targeted to a millennials sector that, it claims, represents about 22% of Singapore's population. Through that partnership, Matrixx played a key role in helping StarHub build a digital technology stack for a new no-contract giga! service that now operates independently of StarHub's legacy infrastructure and supports advanced digital customer support elements, including an AI-powered chatbot.

MDS Global
MDS Global has targeted this critical and ever-evolving segment of the market with B2BonDemand, a digital platform tailored for network operators and resellers serving a wide range of sectors including businesses and governments. The general gist of the digital platform is to reduce complexities for selling and billing for a wide range of services, including general connectivity as well as cloud services. A prime example of B2BonDemand in action is MDS Global's work with O2 and an online portal – dubbed "My O2 Business" – that enables administrators and end users to manage their account and billing details.

Netcracker Technology
Netcracker's foray into this part of the market has been fueled in part by its 2020 Full Stack Solution, which enables service provider partners to provide digital support for connectivity services, interaction portals and the ability to order and manage services on an on-demand basis. According to one key customer on this platform, the service provider has been able to reduce order-to-bill processes by one month, cut down annual total cost of ownership costs by 20% and improve churn by 3%. Netcracker's Digital BSS platform has also played a big role in the vendor's digital enablement strategy, having secured an important strategic partner role with Japan's Rakuten in the area of a "mobile-first" experience for customer engagement with respect to shopping, billing and onboarding processes.

Openet
Among recent wins, Openet, which is in the process of being acquired by Amdocs, teamed with Telkomsel, a wireless network provider in Indonesia, to bring digital-native capabilities to a new sub-brand called "by.U" that is targeted at younger consumers. The new by.U service runs on Openet's Digital Business Platform (DBP), a pre-integrated, modular stack for partners. With help from DBP, Telkomsel managed to sign up about 360,000 subscribers five months into the launch of by.U. Openet has also been making some noise in other parts of the market of late, providing the default 5G policy and charging function for major players such as Samsung and HPE.

Whale Cloud
Backed by Alibaba Group, Whale Cloud has become a force in digital enablement and transformation with a broad range of tools spanning 5G, cloud, AI, analytics and blockchain technologies. In the area of 5G, Whale Cloud has been proposing a "Collaboration Economy," with China Unicom as an early prime example. Under that project, Whale Cloud worked with China Unicom on a blockchain-based Data Sharing Platform to share and trade data with enterprises. Notably, that activity resulted in a recently completed proof-of-concept project involving China Unicom and China Telecom focused on 5G network infrastructure co-building and co-sharing to help reduce infrastructure construction costs. Whale Cloud believes this scope of work could also apply to other 5G markets around the globe.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing
July 29, 2020, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Disaggregation and the Intelligent Edge - Turning Vision into Reality
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Guo Ping: Unlock the Full Potential of 5G to Drive Commercial Success By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE