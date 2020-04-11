Sign In Register
OSS/BSS

Inmarsat expands with CSG

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/4/2020
Comment (0)

LONDON – CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that it has expanded its relationship with Inmarsat, a leader in global, mobile satellite communications. As part of this multi-year agreement, Inmarsat is moving its billing and revenue management operations to a consolidated, cloud-based managed services model developed by CSG, replacing existing third-party and bespoke legacy solutions.

"For nearly 20 years, CSG has worked with Inmarsat to get the most out of our billing and revenue management operations, enabling the introduction of new products and services while increasing efficiencies across our business," said David Thornhill, senior vice president, Group IT Inmarsat. "By moving to a cloud-based managed services model, CSG will foster a more agile, cost-effective approach to how we operate our retail and wholesale business while creating a sustainable model for future success."

By utilising the CSG managed services solution, the British operator will benefit from increased process agility, go-to-market flexibility, and access to precision insights across all operations, while streamlining billing operations and lowering operating expenditures that were associated with prior third-party solutions.

The new agreement deploys the latest versions of CSG Singleview, CSG Interconnect, and CSG Intermediate, already in use by Inmarsat, helping them maximise profitability, reduce operational costs, and meet customer demands in real-time. Additional capabilities facilitate proactive identification and resolution of customer issues. In its entirety, the new cloud-based solution provides a future-proof architecture that takes advantage of best practices in billing and revenue management and enhances the customer experience.

"As Inmarsat looks to advance satellite, airborne, and maritime connectivity across Europe and beyond, we look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership, supporting the optimisation of their billing and revenue management operations, while helping them minimise risk and lower operating costs," said James Kirby, head of CSG's EMEA business. "We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Inmarsat to help grow the business across their entire portfolio."

CSG

