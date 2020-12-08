Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Asia Tech 2020 Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS

How Amdocs swallowed Openet and paid so little

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 8/12/2020
Comment (0)

If you can't beat them, eat them.

That was Amdocs' thinking last month when it swallowed Openet, a small Irish menace it had failed to swat in the law courts. Openet, it previously alleged, had ripped off its patents. Two years after an apparent settlement, the Dublin-based telco software developer was still jabbing Amdocs in the knee.

The scrap between Openet and Amdocs really was a contest of unequals. A David-and-Goliath comparison doesn't quite do it justice. During an interview with Light Reading in 2017, Niall Norton, Openet's CEO, likened his business to a "fit-looking pygmy" trying to outrun the Amdocs lion. Openet makes about $70 million in annual revenues, it emerged when Amdocs bought the company. Last year, Amdocs recorded more than $4 billion in sales.

Yet major telcos simply preferred Openet's charging tools to the equivalent products in the Amdocs catalog. Filipino Globe, an Amdocs customer, cut time to market by 40% when it introduced Openet, bragged Norton last year. The answer, Amdocs eventually decided, was a takeover that would eliminate the plucky Irish upstart once and for all. It wouldn't cost much, either – just $180 million, as it turned out.

Openet's previously outspoken Niall Norton, now possibly muzzled at Amdocs.
Openet's previously outspoken Niall Norton, now possibly muzzled at Amdocs.

Crappy multiple
No matter what Openet might say, this is a fairly crappy multiple for such an apparently hot software property. Danielle Royston, who recently quit her job as CEO of troubled Optiva (more on this in a separate story), notes that software-as-a-service companies can be valued at ten times their annual revenues. Openet sold for a multiple of just 2.6.

Word on the street is that Openet had unsuccessfully tried flogging itself elsewhere. No one was particularly interested due to its history with Amdocs. As part of a court settlement, a certain percentage of Openet sales were paid to the Israeli rival (or, as the press release put it, "Amdocs agreed to license certain patents to Openet"). Openet could live with that as a small independent firm. But to the likes of Ericsson, Nokia and Oracle, it was horribly off-putting.

That is probably not the full story, though. Despite all the boasts about "cloud-native" capabilities – a claim Amdocs makes for Openet's stuff – the telecom sector is rife with software vendors that operate more like unsexy services companies than product developers in a Salesforce mold, says Royston. Many spend their time on low-margin customization jobs at the behest of individual clients.

"If you want telco software companies to see that valuation range, you have to dramatically reduce customization and build a product that is extendable," she tells Light Reading.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

That is not easy, as Royston knows from her experiences at Optiva, a company now caught up in a shareholder dispute over the pace of its own public-cloud transformation. Most telcos still need persuading that customization is unnecessary, she says. Yet even the most "cloud-native" vendors rarely want to play persuader. Many worry they will be cut out of tenders if they do not simply acquiesce to customization demands.

The low price Amdocs paid could indicate that Openet "isn't that far along in its cloud-native journey," says Royston, or that it is still more services than products business. Another possibility is that industry-wide views about telco software and its all-too-bespoke nature had some depressing effect on Openet's valuation.

Whatever the reasons, Amdocs ended up paying a fee equal to less than half last year's net income for a competitor that has caused it years of discomfort in the market for charging products.

Its takeover, sadly, removes a disruptive presence and a company that could field some of the most charismatic and outspoken executives in the industry. It is hard to envisage the silver-tongued but mischievous Norton, who previously described Amdocs as a "dinosaur," in such an anodyne corporate set-up. Presumably, he will be muzzled like a jumpy Irish whippet while he is still on the Amdocs leash.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Wind Tre: The merger that went rotten

The Italian phone operator eyed a leading role in the market on its creation but since then it has lost millions of customers and seen revenues plummet.

Hands off Arm, Nvidia

The sale of the UK's only major technology player in the open RAN ecosystem would hardly support efforts to rekindle the domestic telecom supply chain.

UK's 5G auction sequel is a £1.1B farce

Ofcom says no to operators calling for an administrative award of spectrum instead of a competitive auction. Its logic makes little sense.

Facebook shows hypocritical boycotters cannot hold it to ransom

The social media giant can be hard to like, but its stance on free speech is right, as the latest set of numbers shows.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 25, 2020 5G: How Networking Got Its Groove Back
August 27, 2020 Improve Network Performance and Accelerate NFV Deployment
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei's Richard Liu: Build Deterministic Networking-Oriented 5G Core Network By Huawei
Anatomy of a 5G Network That Can’t Fail By Empirix
Securing Network Devices in SASE Architectures By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Cisco Routing & SD-WAN
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE