Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS

Google to give Wi-Fi roaming another try

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 9/8/2020
Comment (0)

Google announced a new platform called Orion Wifi that the company said would allow owners of stadiums, shopping malls, office buildings and other locations with Wi-Fi networks to make money from customers who roam onto their hotspots.

So far, two MVNOs – Google Fi and Republic Wireless – have agreed to use the platform. That will allow customers of Google Fi and Republic Wireless to automatically roam onto Wi-Fi networks that support Orion Wifi without having to do anything, such as log in.

Raj Gajwani, director of the Area 120 product incubator within Google, described Orion Wifi as an Airbnb for hotspots. He said Google Fi and Republic Wireless will pay venue owners to roam onto their networks because the per-GB cost of an Orion Wifi connection is less than what the MVNOs pay to their host cellular network operator (which is primarily T-Mobile).

Gajwani said Google would work to get other mobile network operators to join its new Orion Wifi effort – a key factor in the ultimate success of the platform.

To drive interest in Orion Wifi, Gajwani said Wi-Fi equipment manufacturers like Cisco Systems, CommScope (via its Ruckus brand) and Juniper Mist will support the platform in their products, thus making it easier for customers that purchase those products to switch on Orion Wifi capabilities.

Commercial real estate ventures like 5G LLC, GigaMonster, CA Ventures, Single Digits and Connectivity Wireless said they would offer Orion Wifi to their customers.

"Our 5G future is not going to work unless you have heterogeneous networks," Gajwani said.

Gajwani acknowledged that Orion Wifi is not the first product to attempt to create a market for Wi-Fi roaming across multiple markets and locations. For example, iPass sold a network of Wi-Fi hotspots to corporate customers; the company was acquired by Pareteum in 2019. Fon in Europe for years has touted a global network of millions of Wi-Fi hotspots. And US cable companies like Comcast and Charter operate millions of interoperable public Wi-Fi hotspots.

Further, the Wi-Fi industry developed the Hotspot 2.0 Passpoint standard almost a decade ago in order to support simplified access to public Wi-Fi networks. Using the technology, Boingo has so far inked Wi-Fi offloading agreements with AT&T and others.

More recently, the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) – a collection of mobile network operators and others interested in linking cellular and Wi-Fi networks – announced it would take over Cisco's OpenRoaming effort, which seeks to create a federation of public Wi-Fi hotspots.

Despite all these efforts, most public Wi-Fi hotspots remain broadly inaccessible, forcing users to log in to each network individually. For major 5G providers like Verizon and AT&T, this setup ensures they can continue to maintain a direct connection – and a lucrative billing relationship – with their customers.

As Google's Gajwani explained, Orion Wifi adds a payment and settlement component to the Wi-Fi roaming sector – meaning, it shuttles money from operators like Google Fi and Republic Wireless to Wi-Fi hotspot owners.

"We haven't had that yet," he said.

But Gajwani acknowledged that Orion Wifi will need the support of major providers like AT&T, Verizon and Comcast in order to be successful. "It's a new idea, a new product," he said, explaining that it will take time to get the product off the ground.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Global Mobile Industry Is Embracing Open RAN to Drive Innovation By NEC
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE