Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS

Four big takeaways from Apple's 5G iPhone launch

DanoVision Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 10/13/2020
Comment (0)

Apple took the wraps off its new iPhones on Tuesday, and the company gave 5G a starring role during the unveiling.

What happens next is anyone's guess. Will the presence of 5G drive Apple fans toward the new gadget? Or will pandemic-inspired economic uncertainty – coupled with a decided dearth of only-on-5G applications – drag down Apple's iPhone business?

As answers to these questions emerge over the coming months, here are a few important takeaways from Apple's latest unveiling:

1. Apple won't levy a mmWave tax

Unlike Samsung and several other smartphone vendors, Apple won't charge extra for the millimeter wave (mmWave) version of its 5G iPhones. And it will include low-, mid- and highband 5G capabilities across its entire new iPhone lineup: iPhone 12 (starting at $799); iPhone 12 mini (starting at $699); iPhone 12 Pro (starting at $999); iPhone 12 Pro Max (starting at $1,099).

Further, Apple loudly touted the benefits of 5G transmissions via mmWave spectrum, promising peak speeds of up to 4Gbit/s. That's noteworthy considering mmWave 5G signals are only available in select areas of a few dozen US cities, due to the limited propagation of transmissions in mmWave spectrum bands.

Curiously, Apple also boasted of mmWave 5G in crowded venues like football stadiums – locations that haven't seen much traffic this year due to the pandemic.

Moreover, 5G in mmWave spectrum is, so far, mostly a US phenomena, although operators in countries such as Russia and South Korea are expected to join the mmWave bandwagon in the coming months.

2. The iPhone 12 could spark a price war in the US

Minutes after Apple's event ended, AT&T said that it would offer a free iPhone 12 to new and existing customers if they trade in their existing device – though there are plenty of caveats to the offer. Verizon appears to offer a similar promotion around the gadget, but so far T-Mobile has remained silent on the topic.

According to one financial analyst, T-Mobile officials are cautioning "patience" on whether the company will respond with its own iPhone-themed promotion. It would certainly make sense for the company to do so, given its hefty investment into its blooming 5G network.

Nonetheless, the stage is certainly set for an all-out battle among the nation's three big remaining wireless network operators over Apple fans looking for a taste of 5G.

3. Verizon gets the Apple love

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg played a starring role in Apple's iPhone 12 unveiling, joining Tim Cook to explain the benefits of 5G in millimeter-wave spectrum. He also used the opportunity to announce the launch of Verizon's nationwide 5G service using Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), a launch that Vestberg had previously hinted at.

And though Apple executives made it clear that the company would tailor its iPhones for 5G networks around the world, Verizon's name and brand was repeatedly cited by a number of Apple executives during the company's presentation.

Verizon's role in Apple's event undoubtedly stirred dismay among executives at rivals AT&T and T-Mobile.

4. 5G needs some adult supervision

While Apple used its event to talk up the benefits of the speed and latency available on 5G, the company also announced a new feature apparently designed to save its users from the pitfalls of 5G.

Apple said its new "smart data mode" would ensure that its customers stay on a 4G connection most of the time in order to save battery life, but that they would be bumped up to a 5G connection where available on the occasions they need faster connections.

To be clear, the wireless industry is working to implement similar battery-saving technologies via the latest version of the 3GPP's 5G standard. But Apple's acknowledgement of the issue nonetheless casts a shadow over its embrace of 5G.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from DanoVision
Trump's chaos spills into 5G

A disagreement among Trump appointees over 5G has engulfed everyone from the FCC to the DoD. 'Our government is a mess,' concludes one financial analyst firm.

In the US, 4G continues to outshine 5G

The 'year of 5G' has come and gone a few times now, but it's clear that 4G continues to play the role of workhorse while 5G stands only as the showhorse.

In race to V2X, wireless industry resurrects Chinese boogeyman

The US wireless industry is rallying around the C-V2X standard for car-to-car communications, and is warning that China could dominate the market if action isn't taken.

AT&T, Verizon team to stop T-Mobile from getting more 5G spectrum

AT&T and Verizon are mobilizing against a spectrum-leasing deal between T-Mobile and Columbia Capital. But the upcoming C-band auction is at the heart of the issue.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 19, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day One: The Next Wave of 5G
October 20, 2020 Transforming 5G Networks With Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 21, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day Two: Private Mobile Networks
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 22, 2020 Cloud Native – The Next Frontier of Network Transformation
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security Assurance Is Essential in a 5G World By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE