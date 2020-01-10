Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Big 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS

Enea buys Aptilo in deal worth around $17M

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/1/2020
Comment (0)

STOCKHOLM, Sweden – Enea today announced that it has acquired Aptilo, a leading provider of policy and access control solutions for carrier Wi-Fi and IoT (Internet of Things), headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The total consideration amounts to SEK 92 million which corresponds to an enterprise value of SEK 150 million on a cash and debt free basis. The acquisition will be financed through cash and bank loan and is expected to be earnings per share accretive in 2021. Aptilo is estimated to generate sales of approximately SEK 88 million for the full year 2020.

Aptilo's flagship product is the Aptilo Service Management Platform™ (SMP), a carrier-class system for management of data services, with advanced functions for policy and access control. Aptilo SMP is used in large-scale deployments of carrier Wi-Fi, while Aptilo SMP IoT is a solution for connectivity and security management over both cellular and Wi-Fi technologies.

Aptilo's solutions have been deployed by more than 100 operators in 75 countries and are sold both directly to operators and indirectly through technology and channel partners. More than half of Aptilo's total revenue is recurring, and the products are sold either as software licenses, as managed services, or in a cloud-based SaaS (software as a service) model to a growing number of customers.

"I'm pleased to announce this acquisition, which complements Enea in an excellent way," says Jan Häglund, President and CEO of Enea. "Aptilo is a leader in Wi-Fi and IoT connectivity management. The acquisition strengthens our data management portfolio, expands our reach with existing and new customers, and creates interesting business opportunities in the fields of 5G, Internet of Things, and SaaS."

"I'm glad to join Enea that has a strong position as a supplier of innovative software products for 4G and 5G mobile core," says Paul Mikkelsen, CEO of Aptilo. "Our solutions will be an excellent addition to Enea's core network portfolio, as the combination of 5G and Wi-Fi 6 creates a strong and unique offering to the market."

Aptilo will continue to operate under its own brand as a business unit within Enea, and the business unit will be headed by Paul Mikkelsen.

PwC has acted as financial advisor and Setterwalls as legal advisor for this acquisition.

Investors, financial analysts, and media are invited to an online press conference (see details below) during which Jan Häglund, President and CEO of Enea, and Björn Westberg, CFO, will present the acquisition and answer questions.

Key figures and facts about Aptilo

  • Privately held company with Norvestor V L.P. as the majority shareholder
  • Founded in 2001
  • Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden
  • Sales offices in Dallas, USA, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Net Sales SEK 90.0 million (84.4) in 2019 (2018), based on local Swedish GAAP (K3).

Further financial information

The total enterprise value is SEK 150 million on a cash and debt free basis, and approximately SEK 57.8 million is related to current debt and other adjustments, leaving approximately SEK 92.2 million as the total consideration.

The acquisition will be consolidated from October 1 as part of product group Network Solutions and contribute to Enea's financial numbers in the fourth quarter of 2020. Expected sales from this business in the fourth quarter are above SEK 20 million. Enea repeats previous guidance of a negative impact due to the Corona pandemic on total Group sales in 2020. These negative effects, which mainly are related to delayed customer projects and investments, are expected to continue during the third and fourth quarter.

Enea estimates that the acquisition will be EPS accretive already next year, while slightly dilutive to the operating margin. Enea expects to further improve the acquired business operating margin to near Enea's overall profitability target by the end of 2021. Enea repeats previous guidance of an operating margin target above 20 percent for the full year of 2020.

Estimated transaction cost is approximately SEK 4 million.

Enea

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 6, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day One
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day Two
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 13, 2020 Develop a Strategy to Become an Enterprise Edge Expert
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE